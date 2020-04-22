Automotive Intelligent Glass Market To 2027 Players Resort To Product Innovation To Gain Competitive Advantage

Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Introduction

Automakers are incorporating various features in vehicles to increase comfort such as temperature adjustable seats, intelligent glasses, and smart infotainment, among others. Automakers are using protective sheets or covers to prevent equipment in vehicles from damage due to regular or improper use. Automotive intelligent glass or smart glass includes films/fillers into the glass to control transparency. The tint of the glass or the light allowed in the passenger compartment can be adjusted as per the requirement. Intelligent glass improves visibility and comfort of passengers, as the driver need not adjust the sun visor. The use of intelligent glasses reduces smudges on windshield, door glasses, or others. Moreover, they do not allow water droplets to settle down on the glass surface.

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Competition Landscape

Saint-Gobain

Founded in 1665, Saint-Gobain is headquartered in La Defense, Courbevoie, France. The company is a major supplier of glass for passenger and commercial vehicles. The company operates through three business verticals: building distribution, innovative materials, and construction products. Saint-Gobain has operations in more than 68 countries across the globe with over eight research centers. The company is developing intelligent glazing for autonomous vehicles to integrate in ADAS displays.

Continental AG

Continental AG was established in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Continental AG is among the leading suppliers of automotive components to the global automobile industry. The company has over 244,582 employees across the globe. It has presence in 500 locations. The company operates through two major groups: automotive group and rubber group, which are further divided into several other business verticals such as powertrain, chassis & safety, interior, tires, and services. The company provides dashboard systems, sensors, electronics, and other vehicle components to major automakers and to the aftermarket.

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market: Dynamics

Rise in Demand for Comfort and Technological Advancements to Drive Global Market

The demand for comfortable and safe vehicles is increasing globally. This factors is driving the global automotive intelligent glass market. As glasses reduce the impact of sunrays, similarly, they reduce the rate of deposition of water of vehicle glass surfaces. Moreover, the demand for vehicles across the globe is rising, especially in countries such as India, China, the U.S., and Germany, among others. Additionally, these countries are among the major producers of vehicles globally. Furthermore, the rise in per capita income of the people is driving the automobile market, owing to increase in vehicle sale/production share in these countries.

Stringency of Emission Standards and Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles to boost Adoption of Intelligent Glass

Countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the U.S. among others, have stringent emission norms. Thus, these countries are contemplating imposing bans on conventional fuel vehicles in the near future. Automakers are developing new energy vehicles to reduce carbon emission; materials used for manufacturing such vehicles must be lightweight and consume less electricity. Several companies are replacing the metal rooftops of cars with large panoramic glass. They are also using solar panels and glass equipment to reduce the use of electricity for several operations in vehicles. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.