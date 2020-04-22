Automotive Intelligent Windshield Market: Insights and Emerging Trends by 2027

Automotive Intelligent Windshield Market – Introduction

Windshield control is important operation for driver during driving. Windshield are essential to use for smooth driving. A complete windshield controlling system developed by the manufacturer to enhance human comfort and flexibility is called smart or intelligent windshield. The Intelligent windshield employs sensors and microcontroller. Automatic sun visor, Automatic wiper, GPS assisted visual directions, and voice control mode are a few innovative features of the intelligent windshield.

Global Automotive Intelligent Windshield Market – Competitive Landscape

On January 06, 2017, in-car infotainment systems manufacturer Harman International Industries announced to manufacture heads-up displays jointly with Samsung Electronics Co. In December it announced an investment with Navdy Inc, a maker of a projection display that is incorporated on the dashboard in front of the windshield and provides navigation guidance, car behavior data, and smartphone alerts. The two companies are expected to start selling a jointly branded heads-up display.

Asahi Glass Corporation Inc.

Asahi Glass Corporation Inc. (AGC) is global company that manufactures glass. It was established on September 08, 1907 and is currently based in Tokyo, Japan. AGC manufactures a wide range of intelligent windshield such as laminated acoustic glass, heated wire windshield, heat control windshield, and head up displays.

Continental AG

Continental AG is a leading company based in Germany that manufactures automotive components. It was founded in 1871. The company is leading provider of innovative solutions to automakers. Continental AG also manufactures intelligent glass control, which incorporates special film inside the glass that changes its transparency through electric control signal.

Saint Gobain Sekurit

Saint Gobain Sekurit is leading global manufacturer of vehicle glass. Saint-Gobain Sekurit has been a leading manufacturer of car glazing for the last 80 years. Saint-Gobain Sekurit is an automotive glazing innovator.

Global Automotive Intelligent Windshield Market – Dynamics

Rise in demand for safety features

People presently prefer a vehicle that contains more safety features. This is a key factor that prompts automakers to incorporate intelligent windshield in their vehicles. Distraction or taking eye off the road is likely to lead to accidents. An intelligent windshield avoids distraction of the driver during driving and guides him during the whole journey. As this safety features (Intelligent windshield) plays important role for the automakers, demand for the intelligent windshield will definitely boost in the near future.

Rise in the production of automotive industry due to advance technologies

People demanding more exciting and innovative features in the automobile segment. Intelligent windshield is an advanced technology that is gaining popularity in the automobile industry. Head up display, GPS display, traffic sensor are a few features incorporated in the intelligent windshield. These innovations are boosting the production of the automotive industry.