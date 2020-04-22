Automotive Projector Headlamps Market Trends, Scope, Size, Forecast 2027

Automotive Projector Headlamps Market: Introduction

Headlamps are important in a vehicle. Projector headlamps are high beam lights that can project light farther than ordinary or conventional lamps used in vehicles. Automotive projector headlamps are used by major automakers in their vehicles, owing to technological developments in projector headlamps that have led to improved efficiency and lowered power consumption of vehicles. Automotive projector headlamps are used in combination with several different types of lights, such as laser, LED, and others. The average lifespan of a laser headlamp is much higher than that of its counterparts due to the presence of less moving objects or filaments. The light projected by laser headlamps is highly focused light and operation of the lights fast, which is the major reason for the adoption of laser headlamps.

Automotive Projector Headlamps Market: Competition Landscape

HELLA GmbH & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany. The company manufactures automotive parts across the globe. It operates in over 118 locations spread across 35 countries and has over 40,000 employees. The company primarily operates through the following business segments: Lighting, electronics, and aftermarket & special applications. Its products include headlights, warning lights, flashers, buzzers, and horns.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH was founded in 1886 and is based in Gerlingen, Germany. The company operates through four major business segments: Consumer goods (household appliances and power tools), mobility (hardware and software), industrial technology (drive and control), and energy & building technology. Under the mobility segment, the company offers diverse products, such as electric motors, brake shoes, lightings, and display systems. It is a leading supplier of automotive parts to the automobile industry.

OSRAM GmbH

OSRAM GmbH was established in 1919 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM GmbH is a brand of the OSRAM Group, which owns several other brands, such as Vixar, SYLVANIA Automotive, Traxon, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, LED Engin, and b,a,g.

Valeo S.A.

Valeo S.A. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Valeo S.A. is a leading supplier of components to the global automotive industry. The company had over 113,600 employees in 2018. It operates through more than 186 production units located across 33 countries worldwide. The company provides various solutions, such as driving assistance systems, powertrain systems, thermal systems, and visibility systems for the global automotive industry.

Rise in Demand for High-quality Bright Headlamps in Vehicles

The demand for high-quality lamps in vehicles is a major factor driving the automotive projector headlamps market. Headlamps are among the major components of a vehicle, as they enable safe driving in low light, bad weather, or at night. Presently, vehicles are equipped with various types of lights to assist the driver in safe driving. The automakers are using technologies like automotive high-beam light control systems to reduce the impact of light/illumination directly on the eyes of the driver approaching from the counter side. These factors are likely to the drive the automotive projector headlamps market.

