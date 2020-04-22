Automotive Valves Market by Product, Function, Vehicle & Forecast – 2022

The global automotive valves market largely features a consolidated vendor landscape due to the presence of a few companies that hold leading market shares, notes Transparency Market Research. Some of the most prominent market players in the market are: Hitachi Ltd., Continental AG, Federal-Mogul, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automobile, FUJI OOZX Inc., and FTE Automotive, amongst several others.

As per the report published by TMR, the global automotive valves market is expected to gain a valuation of US$34.2 bn in 2022 through a CAGR of 4.9% between 2017 and 2022. This rise in the market presents a strong growth ever since the valuation was recorded at US$27.0 bn in 2017.

For More Industry Insight, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30977

Engine Valve to Lead Product Type Segment

The automotive valves market on a global front is segmented as per four categories, viz. sales channel, vehicle, product, and function. With the product type on consideration, the automotive market could be segmented in tire valve, AT control valve, engine valve, exhaust gas recirculation valve, fuel system valve, and many others. Amongst all these valve types, the engine valve for both inlet and outlet based systems is slated to hold a leading position with respect to the market shares.

The international automotive valves market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and Latin America, from a geographical perspective. As per the report published by TMR analysts, Japan can be considered as a separate market segment, having considerably less growth in comparison with the other regions. Amongst all these regions, APEJ is predicted to retain a lead position regarding revenue collection during the forecast period in the global automotive valves market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets