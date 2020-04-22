Bar Bending Machines Market Detailed Analysis & Forecast 2027

Bar Bending Machines Market Introduction

A bar bending machine is a form of machine tool used to assemble a bend on a work piece. These machines can be automatic or semi-automatic.

is a form of machine tool used to assemble a bend on a work piece. These machines can be automatic or semi-automatic. Bar bending machines are widely used in construction sites for thermo mechanical treatment (TMT) bar bending.

Bar bending machines have features such as an extra towing system for easy movement on construction sites, and limit switch for safe operation.

To Get Glimpse of what our report offers, Ask for a Report Brochure here

Key Drivers of Global Bar Bending Machines Market

Growth in the construction industry worldwide is anticipated to boost the demand for bar bending machines market. According to a report published by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, till 2030, the volume of construction output globally is expected to raise by 85%. China, the U.S. and India are expected to lead the way by accounting 57% of the global growth.

Demand for construction materials is anticipated to increase at an exponential rate due to the expansion of the construction industry globally.

Bars being one of the important materials required for reinforcing concrete, the demand for bar bending machines is expected to boost during the next couple of years.

The rise in adoption of advanced technologies in bar processing is expected to decrease the cycle time and increase productivity. This, in turn, is projected to boost the global demand for bar bending machines.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Bar Bending Machines Market

The construction industry is projected to witness significant growth in the U.S., India, and China. According to the Construction Association of the U.S., the construction industry in the U.S. creates nearly US$ 1.3 Trn worth of structures each year which is likely to boost the demand for bar bending machines.

India and China are the most populous countries in the world. Hence, the demand for houses is high in these countries.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report

Bar Bending Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

Ellsen Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd

Established in 1996, Ellsen Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd is located in Henan, China. The company is a manufacturer of construction equipment. Products manufactured by the company include rebar processing equipment, cold rolling embossing machines, program controlled pattern benders, and twist and torsion machines. Furthermore, the company is into manufacturing of steel cutting machines.

M.E.P. Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A.

Established in 1967, M.E.P. Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A. is located in Reana del Rojale (UD), Italy. M.E.P. Macchine Elettroniche Piegatrici S.p.A. is engaged in rebar equipment manufacturing and resistance welding technology. The rebar processing machinery includes stirrups, cut of length, bend, shaping & cutting machines, and straightening machines. The company also offers global after sales services which include original spare parts, and training programs.

PEDAX GmbH

Founded in 1997, PEDAX GmbH is situated in Bitburg, Germany. Pedax GmbH focuses on manufacturing of a complete range of machines required for the processing of reinforcing steel. Its products include bending machines, rebar shearing machines, shearing lines, automatic bending, and double bending lines. In addition to the manufacturing of bar bending and shearing machines, the company manufactures bending and shearing machines for coil and mesh as well as welding machines for pile cages and non–welded roll mats.

Key players operating in the global bar bending machines market include:

Safari Construction Equipments Pvt. Limited

jaypee group

EVG Entwicklungs- und Verwertungs-Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Henan Sinch Machinery Co., Ltd.

SIMPEDIL S.r.l

Everest Equipments Private limited

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets