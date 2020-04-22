Battery Management System Market To 2027 Great Opportunities Available For The Vendors

Intelligence of Battery Management Systems Amplified with Cloud-based Software and Services

Battery-operated applications and cloud-based software and services are among the top buzzwords in the vast industrial landscape that is undergoing the Fourth Industrial Revolution – Industry 4.0. With the increasing convergence of industrial operations and technology, the cloud-connected battery management system is emerging as one of the most popular trends across various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

Cloud-based monitoring and analysis framework for battery management systems enables end users to monitor and analyze the battery data as well as algorithms that offer information related to state­of­charge (SOC) and state­of­health (SOH) estimates. Cloud-based battery management systems also allow the online identification of potential critical battery failures at various stages of its operation, and the long-term tracking of cell aging. The growing popularity of such high-tech features is incurring transformational changes in the business strategies for stakeholders in the battery management system landscape.

For instance, in July 2019, Bosch announced the development of cloud-based swarm intelligence services to extend the service life of electric vehicle batteries by supplementing individual vehicles’ battery management systems. This feature enables smart software functions in the cloud service that continually analyze the battery status and take appropriate actions to prevent or slow down cell aging.

The battery management system market was valued at ~US$ 3.5 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to grow aggressively up to ~US$ 16.6 billion by 2027. Technological advancements in battery management systems will continue to bolster developments in this landscape in the coming years.

Lithium-ion Batteries to Engulf Battery Management System Market in the Future

With the onset of electric-powered drivetrains designed to shift vehicle design away from conventional fuels and carbon gas emissions, the future of e-mobility is inclining towards the substantial demand for lithium-ion batteries. Battery management systems have become an integral part of lithium-ion batteries, which account for ~40% revenue share of the battery management system market. Thereby, in the coming future, the sales potential of lithium ion battery management systems will remain one of the key factors instrumental in shaping the energy storage revolution for the automotive industry.

Among the various other types of batteries that include battery management systems, lithium-ion batteries hold an important stake in the market, and their sales are estimated to grow rapidly as compared to its contemporaries such as lead-acid and nickel-based batteries. Lithium-ion batteries have proven to be the battery of interest for electric vehicle manufacturers, attributing to their high charge density and low weight, and this will continue to attract battery management system manufacturers’ attention on the lithium-ion battery landscape.

Thus, by striking the right balance in electric automotive technology, Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced its fourth-generation lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery management integrated circuit, which offers maximized battery cell life and driving range for hybrid and electric vehicles. This has made Renesas Electronics set an unmatched benchmark for accurate data acquisition, temperature control, and safety performance requirements through its latest battery management system.

Global Battery Management System Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

The global battery management system market has witnessed strong growth over the last few years. One of the major drivers of the global battery management system market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe.

The growing need to optimize the use of battery storage capability in electric cars and to avoid hazards created by battery overheating have prompted efforts for the incorporation of battery management systems in electric cars.

In addition, rechargeable batteries are widely used in industrial products such as vacuum pumps and power tools. A rapid rise in the use of these products boosts the market for battery management systems.

However, using battery management systems can lead to a noticeable increase in the final price of a product or application, resulting in lower demand from cost-sensitive consumers. It can also discourage product manufacturers from using BMSs despite their demonstrated advantages.

Global Battery Management System Market: Competition Landscape

