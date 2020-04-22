Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Growth by Top Players- IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Accenture, AWS, Oracle, Infosys, Bitfury, Factom, Guardtime, ARK, Auxesis Group

Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Research Report 2019 features opportunities in this competitive market circumstances and offers information for making decision and strategies that will increase the business growth. Drivers and restraints for the market growth are also encompassed in this study. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Consequently, digital advertising relies heavily on stalking online users. Effective advertising targets the people most likely to buy the product. Therefore, advertisers collect user data to determine where to most effectively deploy their resources. Advertisers gather as much personal data as possible and store this data in a centralized manner.

This being the case, blockchain in media and entertainment using digital advertising fundamentally clashes with the very nature of cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology.

By enterprise size, the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period. The increasing demand for secured and faster transactions is expected to drive the adoption of blockchain technology among SMEs.

In the APAC region, global as well as domestic enterprises are investing in the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market. Increasing incidents of data piracy in the media, advertising, and entertainment vertical are expected to drive the adoption of blockchain solutions. The region has also emerged as a potential market that provides lucrative opportunities for the leading players in the market.

No. of Pages: 100

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• IBM

• Microsoft

• SAP

• Accenture

• AWS

• Oracle

• Infosys

• Bitfury

• Factom

• Guardtime

• ARK

• Auxesis Group

• …

Numerous methods and techniques were employed to collect and evaluate the information. The key market players are evaluated based on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, industry developed by the companies and recent development & trends of the market. New product launches, agreements, expansions, and the mergers and acquisitions are the mainstay of the global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market research report for the customers.

Important Facts about Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Industry Report:

• The report contains different approaches and procedures witnessed by the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market key players to help businesses.

• The market represents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders along with effect factors analysis all are covered in this research report.

• The study features a business overview, product overview, market share, supply chain analysis, import/export details, and demand and supply ratio.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Media

• Advertising

• Entertainment

Market segment by Application, split into

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Production by Regions

5 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

