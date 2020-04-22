Blood Culture Tests Market Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Technology And Forecasts To 2025

Blood culture tests are done to detect the presence of microorganisms such as bacteria or fungi in the blood. It is used to determine the presence of infection, identify the causative agents and to guide the proper treatment required to a patient. Blood culture testing is used to identify a blood infection (also called septicemia) which if otherwise left undetected can lead to a serious and fatal condition called sepsis.

The symptoms of an initial bacterial infection or bacteremia are moderate or high fever, chills, breathlessness, tachycardia, muscular pain, palpitations, nausea, and headache. The indications get serious with progression of infection and can lead to fatal sepsis symptoms which include dehydration, confusion, dizziness, mottled skin, and drop in blood pressure, inflammation, and organ failure. Although blood samples can be used for the detection of virus in the blood, blood culture is generally used to detect bacteria and fungi. Blood culture test is often done in conjunction with other diagnostic tests such as complete blood count (CBC) or other chemical analysis. A variety of technique such as conventional/manual, semi-automated and automated methods can be used to perform blood culture test.

The global blood culture tests market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to a multitude of factors. The rise in the global population is leading to increasing prevalence of various environmental borne and infectious diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) or infection caused by catheters end up in thousands of deaths each year and billions of dollars in added costs to the U.S. healthcare system. According to Global Health Observatory (GHO) data more than 400 million people suffer from bacterial meningitis epidemics in the 26 countries of the extended “African meningitis belt” only. The incidence rate of these bacteria borne diseases is expected to drive the blood culture tests market during the forecast period. Growing demand for point-of-care and rapid diagnostic tests, and increasing acceptance of newer technologies is also driving the blood culture tests market. Increasing investments in the research and development programs for the development of novel products, rise in global geriatric population, increasing public and private healthcare expenditure is also anticipated to drive the global blood culture tests market in the near future. However, high cost of novel techniques, lack of skilled professionals, unstable reimbursement landscape are the few restraints for the blood culture tests market.

The global market for blood culture tests can be segmented based on method, products, application, end-users and regions. Based on method, the market can be segmented into conventional manual method and automated method. On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into consumables, instruments, and software & services. Consumables segment can be further segmented into culture media type, reagents, kits, and accessories. The instruments can be sub-segmented into automated blood culture analyzers and supporting laboratory equipment. On the basis of application, the blood culture tests market can be segmented into bacteremia, fungemia, and mycobacterial detection. The major end-users of the market include hospital laboratories, independent diagnostic laboratories, academic research laboratories, and others.

In terms of geography, the blood culture tests market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to remain the dominant markets for blood culture tests due to the high spending on healthcare, robust economic growth, and high awareness and acceptance for novel diagnostic methods in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR owing to the rising demand for blood culture tests from developing nations. Moreover, rise in government and private initiatives to increase consciousness about bacteria borne health conditions drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the blood culture tests market include Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Becton Dickinson, Siemens AG, Bayer Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, and Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher).

