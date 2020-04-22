Border Screening Market To 2024 Analysis By Application, Types, Region And Business Growth Drivers

Border screening is a service where people with suspected cases of quarantine of their contact and diseases are identified and are isolated in order to prevent the entry of the infected persons to a geographic region or country. Border screening also includes security screening where screening is undertaken to avoid human, economic and financial losses. The reason behind the need of border screening is to identify the suspected threats of security and the infected persons at the border. One such instance is the identification of Ebola virus that has already created epidemic in many part of the world. During the SARS epidemic, numerous countries introduce border measures, including educational information for travelers, border screening and travel warnings.

The border screening market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness among public. Growing risk of epidemic through viruses is allowing public to think about it. Awareness among public regarding the diseases is increasing rapidly and they are supporting the border screening services in order to prevent diseases from spreading. Many countries have implemented the border screening in response to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) of 2003 and the H1N1 influenza virus pandemic of 2009. Involvement of various government regulatory bodies is also fuelling the need of border screening market globally.

Rising epidemic is a major concern for the world due to which investments are made on border screening market so as to improve the screening technologies and prevent the unwanted diseases from spreading. During the Ebola virus epidemic in August 2014, the World Health Organization recommended border exit screening of travelers from affected countries.

Border screening is carried out through self-identification through airline/transit agency notification to health authorities of sick passengers, health declaration cards, fever screening of travelers executed by means of infrared thermal image scanners and visual inspection of travelers. Moreover, increasing terrorism globally has also boosted the need of border security screening in the past couple of years. Use of x-ray scanner, explosive trace detector helps in identifying the suspected risk of threats at airport, borders check in and checkout points. Security screening is used to avoid and stop unethical practices and smuggling that takes place in a large extent.

The major restraining factor in this market is the high cost of screening. These screening measures are very expensive and are highly interfering measure when used screening of travelers. Another restraining factor of border screening is that border screening sometimes unable to detect the suspected threats or affected persons as they are asymptomatic but are infectious. This is due to the lower sensitivity screening and might have transmitted the disease to someone else before they are detected and isolated.

Advancement of technology is acting as major opportunities in the border screening market. Newer technology will reduce the waiting time for screening procedure at the time of check in and check out. Also with the help of technological advancement accurate screening is possible with reduced chances of error.

Based on system type the border screening market is segmented into Advance Passenger Information System (APIS), Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT), Arrival and Departure Information System (ADIS), Automated Targeting System (ATS), Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS):, Interagency Border Inspection System (IBIS) among others. On the basis of product type the market is bifurcated into X-Ray screening systems, electromagnetic metal detector, explosive trace detector, biometric systems and others. Moreover, on the basis of application the market is bifurcated into airport, border check point, educational institutes and others. The geographic region is segmented in to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Some of the major players in the border screening market are Analogic Corporation, Argus Global Pty Ltd., Digital Barriers PLC., Implant Sciences Corporation, Smiths Detection, Safran SA, American Science and Engineering, Inc., Aware Incorporation., OSI Systems, Inc. among others.