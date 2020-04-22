Borehole Seismic Survey Market – Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2026

Ongoing development has resulted in creating high demand for energy, which is largely met by using fossil fuels such as coal, crude oil, and natural gas. Crude oil and natural gas have become an important part of the global energy mix and demand for these is increasing as the requirement for energy is rising. High investments are being made for exploration of oil and gas resources. Exploration and production of oil and gas comprises several services such as wellbore services and drilling services. Borehole seismic survey is one such service that is employed for exploration of oil and gas resources.

Based on type, the global borehole seismic survey market can be segmented into zero-offset VSP, deviated-well VSP, offset VSP, walkaway VSP, and others. Zero-offset VSP has a near-borehole seismic wave source and a borehole seismic receiver array. This method collects wave reflection from a restricted window around the borehole. In deviated-well VSP, the seismic source is always directly above the borehole receiver in a horizontal or deviated well.

In offset VSP, the seismic source is placed at a horizontal distance from the well bore producing a 2D image. Walkaway VSPs are somewhat similar to offset VSPs in terms of location of seismic source from wellbore; however, the acquisition geometry is reversed. The others segment comprises borehole seismic surveys such as 3D VSP, crosswell VSP, and reversed VSP.

Some of the key players operating in the global borehole seismic survey market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, GeoExpert AG, OptaSense, Weatherford, Borehole Seismic, LLC, DMT GmbH & Co. KG, TERRADAT UK LTD, and Baker Hughes, a GE company.