Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2027

Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Introduction

The use of both heavy construction equipment as well as light construction equipment is common in huge construction projects. Appropriate use of equipment contributes to quality, safety, economy, speed, and timely completion of the project. Building and construction equipment are used for highway projects, irrigation, buildings, power projects, and many other requirements. Building and construction equipment accounts for around 25% of project cost.

Building and Construction Light Equipment Market- Competitive Landscape

Husqvarna

With more than 325 years of experience, Husqvarna provides building and light construction equipment along with forest, park, and garden products. The company offers a wide and growing range of products and accessories including chainsaws, power cutters, and robotic lawnmowers.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Bosch develops smart mobility solutions in the areas of hardware, software, and services. The company is well known for providing garden tools, heating and hot water, home appliances, and power tools for DIY tasks. As of December 2018, the company’s employee strength was around 410,000 associates worldwide.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Since 1843, Stanley Black & Decker is a manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware security products. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut with more than 60,000 employees in 2018.

Find out more about our latest report on building and construction light equipment market with exclusive Report brochure here

Makita Corporation

Makita is a well known producer of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, gardening equipment, and household equipment. The company has business bases in about 50 countries around the world. It has sales network in over 160 countries. Makita has manufacturing plants located in China, the U.S., U.K, Germany, Brazil, Romania, and Thailand. Currently, about 90% of the group’s manufacturing work in terms of production volume is carried out overseas.

TTI

With over 48 years of experience, TTI’s extensive product line has made the company the distributor of choice for industrial, military, aerospace, and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. TTI employs more than 6,700 people at more than 133 locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

The other key players in the market are Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain (Norton), Ryobi Limited, Q.E.P. Co., Inc., LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH, Fairport Construction Equipment, MK Diamond Products, Inc., Multiquip Inc. and others.

Looking for exclusive market insights on building and construction light equipment market? Request a Custom Report here

Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Dynamics

Many factors impact the building and construction light equipment market. The market had earlier faced slowdown due to slow-moving economic conditions and sluggish growth of the construction industry. However the market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate in the coming years. This is due to increasing industrial, residential, and commercial construction activities. Rising government investments for infrastructure development is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the building and construction light equipment market. However, fluctuation in oil prices restrains the market growth.