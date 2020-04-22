Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges: Introduction

Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge (CDG) is a type of a pressure gauge used for pressure measurement of gases in their respective pressure ranges.

Capacitance diaphragm gauge is a cost effective, high quality gas type independent pressure sensor mainly designed for use in the vacuum industry wherein high accuracy is required.

Furthermore, capacitance diaphragm gauge provides long-term stability and years of free instrument maintenance, owing to its resistive ability against corrosive gases.

Key Drivers of Global Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market

The demand for highly accurate and reliable products is continuously increasing with growing industrialization. In the vacuum industry, measuring accurate pressure is important to perform smooth processing. Hence, the demand for pressure measurement equipment has increased.

Capacitance diaphragm gauges provide accurate sub-atmospheric pressure measurements at a reasonable cost. It also offer resistance against corrosive gases that can reduce the maintenance cost of instruments.

These features of capacitance diaphragm gauges are helping the global market to grow at a rapid rate

Heated CDG product type Segments to Lead Global Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market

In terms of product type, the global capacitance diaphragm gauges market can be divided into unheated CDG, 45 degree heated CDG, 100 degree heated CDG, and 160 degree heated CDG.

In the present scenario, the high accuracy and stability stringent applications are mainly consider the 160 degree heated version of CDG. However, the 45 degree heated or unheated are largely recommended for less stringent applications.

