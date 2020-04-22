Chelating Agents Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2017 – 2025

Global Chelating Agents Market: Snapshot

The global market for chelating agents is highly dynamic and versatile in nature. Chelating agents find significant application in the paper and pulp, water treatment, agrochemicals, cleaners, chemical processing, personal care products, food and beverage, metalworking, textiles, oilfields, and the pharmaceuticals sectors. These agents offer desirable surface treatment to stop scaling and also curb metal poisoning by binding specific toxic metal ions. Consequently, these agents aid in the production of chelated micronutrients used for trouble-free absorption by plants.

With the augmenting concerns over environmental pollution across the world, the demand for bio-based products is increasing as a substitute of petrochemical-based products due to their naturally decomposable feature. As a result, the demand for sodium gluconate is rising significantly, owing to its better chelating properties and effective biodegradability. Analysts expect the trend to remain so over the forthcoming years.

The global market for chelating agents demonstrates a fragmented competitive landscape with the presence of a number of large, medium, and small organizations. The easy availability of raw materials and the extensive research activities for the development of innovative, eco-friendly products is predicted to boost this market in the coming years and the market participants are expected to focus on enhancing their production capacity through strategic collaborations and expanding their product portfolios in a bid to strengthen their positions.

Chelating agents improve the stability of the ion complex by making more than one bond to a metal ion, and are frequently used for several industrial and technical purposes such as chemical processing, pulp and paper, and consumer products. Some specific chelating agents, for example organophosphonates, sodium gluconates, and APCAs’ are useful in various household and water treatment applications. With growing population across the world, the industries such as cleaning and detergent and pulp and paper are thriving. As a result, the demand in the global chelating agents market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on global chelating agents market is a comprehensive overview of all the micro and macro factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, and estimates the future scenario until 2025. This report has been prepared to serve as an information guide to audiences such as chelating agents manufacturers, dealers and suppliers of chelating agents, research organizations, government bodies who deal with these agents, end-use companies, and the consulting companies in the chemical and material sectors. The report also contains a dedicated chapter on company profiles, wherein a number of key vendors have been explored for their market share, financial might, product portfolio, and strategic outlook.

The global market for chelating agents can be segmented on the basis of product into aminopolycarboxylic acid (APCA), sodium gluconate, and organophosphates. On the basis of application, the market can be bifurcated into pulp and paper, agrochemicals, household and industrial cleaning, water treatment, consumer products, and chemical processing. By region, the report studies the potential of the market in regions such as North America with emphasis on countries such as the U.S. and Canada, Europe with lucrative countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Spain, and Asia Pacific including country-wide markets of China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The demand in this market is primarily driven by technological advancements of these agents, which has increased its application in several industries, especially in the pulp and paper as well as cleaning and detergent sectors. Additionally, the demand for safe to drink water is escalating across the world with rising population, which is expected to positively reflect on the global chelating agents as they are used for water treatment. Similarly, the industries such as agrochemicals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage are touching new peaks, and thereby extending the demand for chelating agents.

Among the product segments, aminopolycarboxylic acid has the maximum demand, as it is used for the cleaning of hard water scale, salts from products, and metal oxides in household and industries. Based on application, the pulp and paper industry serves the maximum demand, wherein chelating agents are used for pulp processing and paper production. Chelating agents offer benefits such as enhanced effectiveness of hydrosulfite and hydrogen peroxide bleaches, control and removal of scales, lower bleaching costs, and reduction in costly downtime.

Currently, Asia Pacific accounts for the maximum share of demand for chelating agents, and is expected to remain most lucrative through-out the forecast period. This region is a manufacturing hub for several industries, and rapid urbanization in countries such as India and China is leading to increased disposable income among the middle class as well as escalating the demand for processed food and water.

Dow Chemical Company, Archer Daniel Midland, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, and Tate & Lyle are some of the leading companies in the global chelating agents market.

