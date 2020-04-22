Connected Home Devices Market To 2027 Expected To Grow At The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Connected Home Devices Market: Consumer Reliance on Smart Devices for Home Automation to Stir Innovation

Modern consumers are placing major emphasis on life improvements, and creating an intelligent ecosystem that allows them to ease everyday tasks and achieve efficiency. Connected home devices, along with smart home integration, are becoming vital factors influencing the purchase decisions of new home buyers. Presently, huge growth is being witnessed in products and systems designed to enhance and change the way consumers live their lives inside their homes. The demand for such devices is increasing like never before, as they are being incorporated and standardized in future homes.

A recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the connected home devices market, highlights the key aspects pertaining to the industry that are likely to drive market growth in the coming years. According to TMR’s report, the connected homes devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 12%. The growth of the market is driven by the rising penetration of next-gen technologies in devices that enable superior connectivity and performance enhancement.

Mapping the Evolutionary Path of the Connected Home Devices Market

Initially, smart homes was an idea, and not an actual implementation. While technological advancements continued at a slow pace, science fiction explored the idea of home automation through its mention in certain stories. The timeline of home automation marks the spawn of connected home devices that revolutionized the experience of living in modern homes. For early adopters, the idea of a completely operational connected home has been a techie dream, which was intangible until the past few years. While the birth of the Internet of Things (IoT) marked the dawn of the connected era, connected homes were envisioned through the ages.

The 1890s witnessed the development of remote controls, while home appliances made headway between the 1901 and 1920. Around 1966, the world witnessed a revolutionary discovery in the form of ECHO IV, a home automation machine. It was designed to control a home’s temperature, compute shopping lists, and turn appliances on or off, although its main drawback was its large size. The epoch of automation was then felt in 2010 and beyond, as companies continued to launch technologically-enhanced connective home devices. Banking on the increasing acceptance of these gadgets, the connected home devices market is expected to witness sales of ~ 240 million units, globally, in 2019.

Connected Home Devices Market: Segments

The entertainment segment of the global connected home devices market has been sub-divided into speakers, television, and others.

With technological advancements in the entertainment sector, people are inclined toward the adoption of latest-technology-enabled smart television sets with home control devices.

Manufacturers of televisions are continuously engaged in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology-enabled smart televisions to offer a smooth operation experience with the help of voice assistants.

In terms of region, the global connected home devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global connected home devices market in 2018. The connected home devices market in the region is driven by the strong presence of key players and high rate of adoption of technologies.

Leading Players in the Connected Home Devices Market

Attracted by the anticipated growth of the global connected home devices market and underlying latent demand, several players are expanding their businesses through strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships. Some of the prominent players operating in the global connected home devices market are

Phillips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Analog Devices, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

General Electric Company

Sony Corporation

AB Electrolux

Johnson Controls

