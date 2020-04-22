Connected Tractors Market: Developments, Growth and 2019 – 2027 Forecast Research Study

Connected Tractors Market – Introduction

Connected tractors are advanced agricultural tractors that use sensors, control units, hardware, display, and other IoT systems to connect over the Internet and facilitate remote monitoring of the operations by farmers. These tractors use on-board application and intelligent connected solutions to conduct farming operations more effectively.

Connected Tractors Market – Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Case IH, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V. that is focused on developing agricultural equipment, announced it had launched AFS Connect Magnum Series Tractor. The tractor allows remote support capabilities. The AFS connect portal enables the farmer to view the farming operation on his smartphone. He can select the course of tractor, start-stop, and control the tractor operation remotely.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Founded in 1999, CNH Industrial N.V. is headquartered in London, the U.K. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of agriculture tractors and a key player in the connected tractors market. It operates in several business verticals such as agriculture equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, powertrains, and others. CNH Industrial N.V. operates in around 66 manufacturing locations across the globe under 12 brands.

Deere & Company

Established in 1837, Deere & Company is headquartered in Grand Detour, Illinois, the U.S. It is a major manufacturer of equipment for construction, forestry, and mining. The company has businesses in construction & forestry, equipment operations, agriculture & turf, and financial services. It provides autonomous tractors and is further venturing into IoT to improvise farming techniques such as seeding by monitoring the amount of seeds planted per acre.

Connected Tractors Market Dynamics

Emerging Trends such as Smart Farming and Advent of IoT in Tractors expected to drive Connected Tractor Market

The connected tractor uses IoT sensors, on-board apps, wireless communications, and a steering –wheel replacement to maneuver over the farm. Rise in affordability among farmers has boosted the demand for technologically advanced farm equipment. Emergence of trends such as smart farming and use of IoT in tractors for data management, remote display of tractor operation, and autonomous undertaking of harvesting, seeding, and planting is projected to drive the connected tractors market.

Rise in Demand for Connected Tractors to Improve Farm Yield

Connected tractors effectively undertake farming actions to enhance farming operations. These tractors have sensors to analyze soil compaction, calculate seeding distance, and make precise turns on fields for minimal gaps and overlap. Demand for higher yield output has been increasing at the expense of small available arable land, the connected tractors helps effectively use the farm space and thus is expected to gain high preference.