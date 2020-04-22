Cooling Vests Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026

Cooling Vests Market – Overview

Cooling vests are designed to help keep the body cool during warm and hot seasons. These vests are embedded with absorbent beads in the belt that has the ability to hold cold water, which eventually cools the body by allowing the air to freely flow through it. Cooling vests are mostly used by fire fighters who have to deal with a regular invasion of heat on their bodies. Besides, cooling vests are also used by police officers and mine workers, when there is a wide exposure to high temperatures. Medical use of cooling vests is also a category where people generally suffer from multiple sclerosis, which is a result of an increased body temperature. Also, patients suffering from breast cancer and skin conditions where there is a lower sweating situations such as ectodermal, anhidrosis, dysplasias, ichthyosis, or thermogenic. Additionally, patients suffering from muscle pain are generally advised by pharmacists to use cooling vests for pain relief.

Cooling Vests Market – Drivers and Restraints

Cooling vests with its benefits, are widely preferred by people, as there is a surge in temperatures, which is driving the use of these vests. Increasing industrialization and mining activities are resulting in an increased market for cooling vests. Moreover, cooling vests are also used to tackle body issues such as skin irritation and multiple sclerosis. Cooling vests are available in different fabrics, colors, and styles, along with reflective, camouflage, and fire resistant options.

Construction workers and welders who work in extreme hot temperature benefit due to the cooling properties of these vests. Cooling vests are also used as a tool to relax the muscles before and after tournaments by athletes. Cooling vests are used by Olympians since 2004, especially by runners, in order to enhance their performance. The vests are available for specific body parts such as neck kerchiefs, head coolers, and leggings. However, these products have certain disadvantages. Cooling vests being lightweight, sometime are effective for fewer hours. Also, wearing it for longer duration leads to condensation and vasoconstriction. The cooling vests of Personal Cooling Systems require longer charging time – as long as five hours.

Cooling Vests Market – Segmentation

The global cooling vests market can be segmented based on type, application, gender, and region. In terms of type, the cooling vests market can be classified into evaporative cooling vests, ice chilled cooling vests, phase change material, and liquid circulating systems. According to application, the cooling vests market can be segmented into athletes, miners, soldiers, fire-fighters, and others. The gender segment can be divided into men, women, and kids. Based on region, the global cooling vests market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Cooling Vests Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cooling vests market are Glacier Tek, Steele, Arctic Heat Pty Ltd, Polar Products, ClimaTech, KANOX, Superchillers Private Limited, VersarPPS, UAE Cooling Vest, and Techniche among others. Advanced technologies such as miniature vapor compression are enabling major players in this industry to upgrade their product portfolio to meet the end consumer requirement. Players are focusing more on technical advancements to achieve the highest quality. Countries in North America and Europe which are highly industrialized are observed to be the dominant cooling vests market. Along with other factors, temperature rise in certain parts of the globe is leading construction workers and miners of the regions to use these vests. Cooling vests for medical purpose and other utilities are seeing extensive utilization considering the heat strokes, importance of both temperature regulation, and the benefits of the use of cooling vests.