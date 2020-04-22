Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2022

Transparency Market Research (TMR), a leading market intelligence company, has recently published a report on the global craniomaxillofacial implants market, focusing especially on key trends and the prevalent growth dynamics. This market has witnessed a significant upswing in its valuation over the last few years, thanks to the continuous demand for craniomaxillofacial implants across the world.

The rivalry among Medartis AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Inc., Rebstock Instruments GmbH, General Implants GmbH, Matrix Surgical USA, Osteotec Ltd., Medical Vision Australia Holdings, Anatomics Pty. Ltd., Biomet Inc., Stryker Corp., and various other players characterizes the vendor landscape prevalent in the global craniomaxillofacial implants market. These players are aggressively focusing on innovation and technological advancements in their product offerings. Going forward, they are likely to involve increasingly into strategic alliances over the next few years in order to expand their reach across various regions, states the market report.

As per the research study, the global craniomaxillofacial implants market is likely to proliferate at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period from 2014 to 2022 and arrive at a decent valuation by the end of the forecast period. Based on location, the internal fixators segment dominated the global market with a share of more than 80% in 2013 and is expected to remain dominant in the near future, thanks to constant technological breakthroughs.

Based on composition, metal and alloys emerged as the key segment in 2013. Better biocompatibility, enhanced strength-to-weight ratio, and osseointegration property of metallic craniomaxillofacial implants supported the dominance of this segment. However, the demand for biologic craniomaxillofacial implants is expected to increase at a faster rate, reflecting positively on the biologic material segment in the near future, reports the market study.

Based on the geography, the worldwide market for craniomaxillofacial implants is primarily spread across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World. In 2013, North America led the global craniomaxillofacial implants market, thanks to the high number of facial injuries cases and increasing uptake of technologically advanced craniomaxillofacial implants.

With the presence of leading players, this regional market is likely to remain on the top in the years to come. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period. The prevalence of genetic facial abnormalities, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income of consumers will boost the Asia Pacific craniomaxillofacial implants market in the near future, notes the study.

Technological Advancements to Support Market’s Growth

“Continuous rise in facial injury cases has boosted the worldwide craniomaxillofacial implants market significantly,” says an analyst at TMR. The increasing focus on looks and high beauty consciousness among consumers have also pushed the demand for craniomaxillofacial implants up over the last few years. Going forwards, the advancement in implant technologies and rising preference for minimally invasive techniques, especially in trauma cases, are expected to propel this market in the years to come, states the research report.

High Cost of Surgery to Hinder Growth Trajectory

Although the future prospects of the global craniomaxillofacial implants looks good, the expensiveness of craniomaxillofacial surgery may impact the growth of this market over a couple of years. The lack of health insurance schemes in developing economies may also hinder the market. However, the increasing disposable income of consumers, that is enabling them to spend on expensive treatments, will balance the effect of these factor in the near future, reports the study.

