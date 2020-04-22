Decorative Concrete Market An Array Of Graphics And Swot Analysis Of Major Industry Segments Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Global Decorative Concrete Market: Overview

Decorative concrete is mainly used to provide an aesthetic touch to a building, also forms an integral part of the building’s structure. Hence, this type of concrete plays a very important role in the construction industry. With the architecture of buildings along with the construction processes undergoing drastic change, the demand of decorative concrete has risen considerably in the last few years. Thus, the changing face of the construction industry can be considered a primary factor that has led to market growth.

Based on a report by Transparency Market Research, the decorative concrete market could be segmented based on several criteria: application, location, type, end-use, and region. The report on the global decorative concrete materials market has been compiled using primary as well as secondary research data. Competitive landscapes, newest trends and future opportunities, geographical dominance, and several other aspects have been covered in-depth in the report.’

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Decorative Concrete Market: Drivers and Restraints

Based on applications criteria, the market consists of segments such as interiors floors, patio and pool decks, sidewalks and plazas, driveways, and walls. From the type perspective, the decorative concrete market could be classified according to the methods used for achieving several textures and designs associated with decorative concrete. The individual segments under it are polished, stained, overlays, stamped, and others. The stamped segment, among them, could hold a primary position based on its widespread uptake in residential construction projects.

The high demand for stamped concrete, especially to build hotel flooring and other commercial buildings is a primary factor resulting in an upsurge in the demand. This is mainly due to the widespread benefits of this segment such as providing a good aesthetic appeal to the floors, along with its resistance to skidding and wear and tear caused by heavy footfall. Rapid rise in promotional activities for green buildings is another factor that has proved to cause a substantial improvement in the global decorative concrete market.

Depending upon location, the market for decorative concrete could be segregated into indoor and outdoor. These primarily comprise pool decks, sidewalks, plazas and other such locations. Based on end-use, the global decorative concrete market might be divided onto infrastructure, residential, and commercial spaces, which are further classified into several sub-segments.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Decorative Concrete Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the global decorative concrete market could be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all these regions, Europe is the leading segment based on revenues grossed, especially since its performance recorded in the past several years. This is mainly because of the growing housing based constructions, which has led to higher usage of decorative concrete both indoors as well as outdoors. Several innovations are also being handled in prominent countries from the European region in the global decorative concrete market. Another factor that has improved the market’s growth in Europe is the rising implementation of nanotechnology along with other additives, which are added to concrete during its manufacturing processes.

Serving to hinder growth in the global decorative concrete market, on the flipside, is the high installation costs, thus reducing the market’s penetration. However, with extensive innovations being carried out by numerous market players, the costs are soon expected to drop substantially.

Global Decorative Concrete Market: Competitive Landscape

Most of the companies operating in this market have a unique universal selling point of their own, thus forming a steady and stable competitive landscape. Some of the key players operating in the global decorative concrete market are Boral Limited, CEMEX, Sika AG, Bharat Floorings and Tiles, Huntsman International LLC, Elite Crete Systems, and S.A.B. de C.V., amongst others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets