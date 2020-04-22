Digital Farming Market 2019 Competitive Insights – BASF, Bayer-Monsanto, DowDuPont, Syngenta-ChemChina

Global ​Digital Farming Market Report 2019-2025 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

In 2018, the global Digital Farming market size was 2150 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6050 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.9% during 2019-2025.

Digital Farming/Digital agriculture refers to the use of agriculture technology (AgTech) to integrate agricultural production from the paddock to the consumer. These technologies can provide the agricultural industry with the tools and information to make more informed decisions and improve productivity.

​Digital Farming Market Segments:

Top Companies :

BASF, Bayer-Monsanto, DowDuPont, Syngenta-ChemChina, KWS SAAT SE, Simplot, Netafim, Yara International and other.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Software & Service

Hardware

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Browse Full Report:

