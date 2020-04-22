Digital Transformation Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast during – 2026

Global Digital Transformation Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering Digital Transformation Market industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Digital Transformation Market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

Market Key Players:

Siemens AG., Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Dell Emc, Microsoft Corporation, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Cognizant, Google Inc., Capgemini, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Apple Inc.,, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies.

Market definition of digital transformation

The increasing integration of marketing and technology is changing the business framework in many industries. Digital transformation is a cause that contributes towards the realignment of people, process, and technology, and it is increasingly being adopted as a means to gain a competitive edge.

These solutions comprise of digital transformation software and services. Digital software includes digital platforms, digital content and applications, integration platforms, analytics, the web, mobile, and social solutions. Digital transformation services include integration, consulting, implementation, and managed services.

Digital transformation is instrumental to the strategic decision making of most enterprise CXOs looking to implement the right third party platform such as the cloud, mobile, and big data. This trend is likely to continue in that future and as per the forecast the market is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 18% until 2019.

Segmentation:

On the basis of types, the Digital Transformation market is primarily split into:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Europe Expected to Have Significant Growth

Europe is one of the largest markets for digital transformation solutions, globally. The region has a massive demand for robotics and software solutions alike, owing to high manufacturing activity in several countries. According to the 2018 estimates of IFR, the region has the highest robot density, with an average value of 106 units per 10,000 workers.

In countries, like Spain, more than 83% of the vehicles manufactured are destined for exports. Annually, automotive exports account for 20% of the total export trade, and represent 10% of GDP in Spain. Such market scenario is forcing the governments in the region to establish better policies to attract foreign investment. Such factors are expected to strengthen the demand for digital transformation technologies from the region’s auto industry.

There is a constant demand from countries, like Germany, makes it one of the largest sources of demand for digital transformation solutions in the world. Same is the case with software solutions. According to the Joint Research Center, European Union, more than 59% of the startups in the country are digital startups, which are increasing the availability of digital transformation solutions to small- and medium-sized players in the region.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the Digital Transformation market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Digital Transformation market?

What are the key Digital Transformation market trends impacting the industry growth?

What are the challenges to the Digital Transformation market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Digital Transformation market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Transformation market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Digital Transformation market?

