Directional Blocks Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027

Directional Blocks Market – Introduction

Direction blocks are used with specific rigging equipment including guiding or routing wire rope, upending and wall tilt-up, and cargo handling on merchant vessels. These are heavy duty blocks designed to accompany pulley systems and sheaves. They have long operational life.

ROPEBLOCK

Founded in 1994, ROPEBLOCK is a manufacturer of lifting and rigging hardware. It manufactures sockets, blocks & swivels, wire rope sheaves, turnbuckles, directional blocks, and rigging accessories. The company operates distributor network in the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Europe, North Africa, Middle East, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Jeamar Winches

Jeamar Winches is a provider of heavy-duty winching solutions. It designs and manufactures a wide range of heavy-duty winching products for different applications. The company operates in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It offers a wide product portfolio of hand winches, power winches, air winches, blocks, and sheaves. It gains competitive advantage by providing products conforming to American National Standard Institute (ANSI), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), and German Institute for Standardization (DIN).

Mennens

The Mennens Group is engaged in manufacture of steel products. The company provides a complete range of activities to customers. This includes supply, installation, assembly, inspection, certification, repair, maintenance, and training. It has more than 400 employees in Benelux, Europe. The company is subsidiary of AxLoad, which has more than 6000 employees

Directional Blocks Market – Dynamics

Growth in wire rope industry will drive the demand for directional blocks market

Expansion in infrastructure and industrial sectors across the globe is expected to drive the demand for wire ropes across the world. Rise in end-use applications such as marine, construction, and industrial is projected to be a key factor driving the market. Construction cranes use directional blocks to direct the wire rope or provide axial support to the load. Directional blocks are used in lifting products such as overhead cranes and manual wire rope lifting.

Fluctuation in raw material prices may adversely impact directional blocks market

The wire rope sheaves market is highly susceptible to fluctuation in prices of raw materials, as almost 95% of wire rope sheaves constitute iron or steel. These prices are fluctuated on the basis of shipping costs, market maturity, energy costs, and supply demand scenario. Thus, volatility in prices of raw materials may adversely impact the purchasing decision of wire rope sheaves, since these are heavy duty products which does not easily tend to fail as these products are tested while manufacturing to almost 1.5 – 2 times its rating capacity.