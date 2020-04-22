Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market to Hit US$ 18.22 Bn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global distributed antenna system market was valued at US$ 7.29 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 18.22 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2026. North America had the largest market share. Cellular/commercial communication related mandates in North America is anticipated to further enhance the large-scale adoption of distributed antenna systems in this region.

On the basis of technology, the DAS market is segmented into cellular/commercial DAS and public safety DAS. Among these, the cellular/commercial DAS segment held the major market share in 2017 and is anticipated to show a growing trend during the forecast period. Public safety DAS is anticipated to show moderate growth rate amongst the technologies.

The DAS market on the basis of end-use /application has been broadly categorized into offices/corporate campus, hospitality, health care, education, transportation, government, industrial, and stadiums & arenas, amongst others. In this segment, stadiums & arenas hold the majority market share and it is anticipated to hold significant market share during the period 2016 – 2026. The hospitality application segment is further cross segmented as hotels/resorts and retail/shopping malls, amongst which the retail/shopping malls segment held majority of the market share as compared to hotels/resorts in 2017 and it is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the transportation segment is further cross segmented into airport/train stations and parking structures/underground/tunnels. Amongst these, airport/train station segment holds greater market share; however, the parking structures/underground/ tunnels segment is anticipated to show higher growth rate in the future.

Major players of the global distributed antenna system market are American Tower Corporation, AT&T, Bird Technologies, Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Corning Incorporated, Dali Wireless, SOLiD, TE Connectivity Corporation, and TESSCO.