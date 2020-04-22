Electrical Conduit Market : Latest Future Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2026

Electrical conduit is a tube shape device used to protect and align the overall electrical wiring in a building or structure. Growing measures to overcome fire, electrical supply faults, and other operational hazards is boosting the use of electrical conduits. Conduits are highly corrosion resistant, water proof, do not support combustion, and are fire resistant. They are made from metals, plastics, fibers or fired clays. Mostly the conduits are rigid, however in some case flexible conduits are used.

Earlier electric lighting installations made use of existing gas pipes. They were used to serve gas light fixtures which were converted into electric lamps. However, most of electric codes that are presently available disallow the routing of electrical conductors through gas piping due to the damage to electrical insulation from rough interiors of gas pipes and fittings that are used for gas. The global electrical conduit market is projected to expand due to growing safety measures and upgrade of traditional gas pipe methods.

An electrical conduit system can also be used for underground electrical wiring purpose. Electrical conduits can be installed underground between structures or buildings for power and communication cables. These underground conduits are known as duct bank. The application of electrical conduit has made maintenance of electrical wiring safe and simple. Steel electrical conduit the system is expensive. This is likely to inhibit the electrical conduit market. Furthermore, electrical conduit is less esthetically appealing as compared to the concealed wiring system. This, in turn, is projected to hamper the electrical conduit market.

The global electric conduit market can be segmented based on material, type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of material, the electrical conduit market can be classified into metals and non-metals. The metal electrical conduit consists of rigid metal conduit (RMC), galvanized rigid conduit (GRC), intermediate metal conduit (IMC), and electrical metal tubing (EMT). Metal electrical conduits are used in commercial and industrial buildings. The non-metallic conduit can be classified as polyvinyl chloride ( PVC), reinforced thermosetting resin (RTRC), rigid non-metallic (RNC), electrical non-metallic tubing (ENT).

Non-metal electric conduits such as PVC cost lesser than other forms of conduits and are light in weight as compared to steel conduit materials. They are extensively used for residential establishments. Based on type, the electrical conduit market can be categorized into rigid and flexible. The flexible electrical conduit are classified as flexible metallic conduit (FMC), liquid-tight flexible metal conduit (LFMC), flexible metallic tubing conduit (FMT), liquid-tight flexible non-metallic conduit (LFNC). Flexible conduit are used where isolation from vibration is required. In terms of application, the electrical conduit market can be segregated into IT & telecommunication, data cables, and electric wire cables. Based on end-user, the electrical conduit market can be segmented into residential, industrial, commercial, and utility.

The key players operating in the global electrical conduit market are Schneider Electric, Legrand S.A, Robroy Industries, Inc, Dura-Line, ABB Installation Products Inc., Hubbell, Inc., HellermannTyton, Aliaxis SA., and Calpipe Industries, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets