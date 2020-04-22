Exclusive Research Report on Temperature Sensors Market 2019-2025 to Grow with a Significant CAGR Value and the Top Manufacturers

The report titled, “Temperature Sensors Market” boons an in-depth synopsis of the competitive landscape of the market globally, thus helping establishments understand the primary threats and prospects that vendors in the market are dealt with. It also incorporates thorough business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market. The report includes vast data relating to the recent discovery and technological expansions perceived in the market, wide-ranging with an examination of the impact of these intrusions on the market’s future development.

The global Temperature Sensors Market was valued at USD 4.67 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2017 to 2025.

A temperature sensor is a device, typically, a thermocouple or RTD, which provides for temperature measurement through an electrical signal.

Temperature sensors is gaining a lot of popularity and its increasing importance due to its usage in varied number of applications such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, healthcare, petrochemical. Companies are investing huge in research and development activities of temperature sensors, especially developed countries to enhance its functionality and product innovation. With rapid advancement in technology and increase usage of temperature sensor instruments in various industrial applications, the market for temperature sensors market is growing at a positive rate globally.

Top Companies in the Global Temperature Sensors Market Synopsys, Lattice Semiconductor, Ceva, Cadence, Arm, Mentor Graphics, Ememory, Imagination, Rambus, Dream Chip Technologies.

Key Industry Developments:

TE Connectivity launched NTC Thermistor in 2017, a light weight product, small in size with high efficiency (operate at -1500C) and low cost. One of its key applications is in the automotive industry, where it monitors the temperature of batteries in electric cars, preventing battery overheating. ​​​​

Global Temperature Sensors Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

On the basis of Types , the Global Temperature Sensors Market is segmented into:

Process End-Use Application

Non-Process End-Use Application

On the basis of Application , the Global Temperature Sensors Market is segmented into:

Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

Temperature Sensor IC

Thermistor

Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

Thermocouple

Scope of the Report:

The automotive, chemical, oil and gas, steel, consumer electronics, medical sectors show a strong ground for temperature sensors market. RTDs growing market is a reflection of its usage to measure the temperature at higher ranges with more accuracy in comparison to thermocouples or thermistors. The PRTs which makes use of Platinum, are more precise in measurements and stable as it doesn’t require a cold junction compensation as thermocouples do. this report segments the market by The Temperature Sensors market is segmented by Deployment (Wired, Wireless), Type (Infrared, Thermocouple, Resistance Temperature Detectors, Thermistor, Temperature Transmitters, Integrated Circuit, Fiber optics), End-user Industry (Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, Medical, Aerospace & Military) and Geography

Regional Analysis For Temperature Sensors Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights Of The Report:

– Quantitative market information and forecasts for the global Temperature Sensors industry, segmented by type, end use and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Temperature Sensors to 2025.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Temperature Sensors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Temperature Sensors Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Temperature Sensors report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

