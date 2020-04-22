Facade Industry Production Industry by Major Players, Volume, Development, Opportunities, Industry Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Facade Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Facade Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Facade Industry was estimated USD 194.07 billion in the year 2016. Rising real estate developments along with the introduction of advanced materials with higher strength and visually appealing texture are some of the major reasons behind the huge development of the Industry. Facades are those part of the buildings which comprises both appealing looks and performances. Facades help in temperature management of the buildings owing to which these are popular among the builders and contractors.

Currently, the industry is dominated by classic designs with stiff & elegant looks and feel, however, modern facades with advanced and light materials are anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years. Advantages such as resistance to the adverse weather conditions and unwanted intrusions detections are some of the major behind the significant growth of modern facades over the forecast period.

Curtain walls emerged as one of the advanced types of modern facade system which have been used in commercial buildings. Curtain walls are largely made of glass and metal frames, this combination offer strength and eco-friendly environment inside the buildings. Curtain walls also reduce the energy consumption of the building; thus, these are likely to exhibit huge potential and growth rates over the forecast period. Depending upon the commercial viability, the facade Industry report has been bifurcated into the following segments:

Market Player in ‘Facade Industry’:

EOS Facades Limited

Fundermax

Gartner (Permasteelisa Group)

Hansen Group

Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.)

Schuco International (OTTO FUCHS KG)

Skanska

Trimo

Wicona (SAPA Building Systems GmbH)

YKK AP

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

