Freezer and Beverage & Wine Coolers Market To 2022 Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue

The growth of disposable income generally improves quality of life and fuels the demand for chilled and frozen food and beverages. Such demand is also affected by changes in consumer habits. Improvements in the standard of living allow more people to eat out. This trend is reinforced by an increase in the number of restaurant chains and the rapid expansion of fast-food networks around the world, particularly in India, China, South East Asia, and Japan.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5468

These trends positively affect demand for commercial refrigeration equipment used for the conservation of food and beverage. Over and above the demand generated by the opening of new sales outlets, commercial refrigerators are used as displays, or ice cold merchandisers (ICMs) that offer a platform for visual communication and merchandising, thereby promoting impulse buying and facilitating brand recall. The concentration of populations in major urban centers and the increased participation of women in the labor market contributes to changes in eating habits. One such change is the higher consumption of frozen foods and refrigerated drinks.

Key factors driving growth of the freezer and beverage & wine coolers market include increased consumption of packaged foods and non-alcoholic drinks, growth of modern grocery retailers, and a boom in the tourism industry. With various advancements in refrigeration technology, freezer and beverage cooler products offer energy-efficient consumption and cost-effective energy saving solutions to achieve effective cooling and refrigeration for applications in various end-use sectors.

The market for SEA beverage coolers has been segmented on the basis of product types into beverage coolers and wine coolers. Beverage coolers was the largest segment in 2014, accounting for 58.3% share of the overall SEA beverage coolers market. The wine coolers market is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. Due to increased consumption of soft drinks and nonalcoholic cool beverages, there has been massive growth in demand for the installation of beverage coolers across the SEA region. The beverage cooler market is further segmented into beverage coolers and wine coolers. The SEA beverage cooler market was dominated by beverage coolers, with a market share of around 58% in 2014.

Based on the capacity range, the SEA freezer and beverage cooler market is segmented into 500 & above litres, 300 to 500 litres, 200 to 300 litres, and 200 and below litres. The growth of the service and hospitality sectors, including food chains, restaurants, and the tourism industry, as well as a change in consumer habits have led to a rise in the storage of frozen food and food-related products. In order to accommodate increased consumer demand, c-store owners, supermarkets, and other point-of-sale outlets are pitching for higher-capacity freezers, leading to a shift from traditional 200 & below liters to 300 to 500 liters and 500 & above liters capacities. The different door types for beverage coolers are categorized as 4 doors & above, 3 doors, 2 doors, and 1 door. Pubs, bars, and HORECA choose best-fit wine coolers in order to fulfill their requirements, basing their choices on factors such as space and quantity/capacity to hold wines/alcoholic beverages, in order to effectively cater to consumers, including tourists, expatriates, and locals in SEA. At approximately 58%, the beverage coolers segment held the largest market share of the overall SEA beverage cooler market.

Request To Access Market Data Freezer and Beverage & Wine Coolers Market

By country, Indonesia was one of the largest contributors to the SEA freezers and beverage & wine coolers market in terms of revenue in 2014. Market growth in Indonesia is likely to be largely driven by increased spending by consumers, changes consumer lifestyles, and more locally manufactured freezers, which has led to affordability and competitiveness. This resulted in faster replacement periods and encouraged freezer end-users to have more than one capacity option to serve growing demand. Leading companies operating in SEA in the freezer and beverage coolers market include AB Electrolux, Concepcion Industrial Corporation (CIC), Frigoglass SA, General Electric Corporation, Hoshizaki Singapore Pte Ltd., Midea Group, Sharp Electronics Co. Ltd., and South East Asia Hamico Export JSC. Domestic manufacturers include PT. Royal Sutan Agung (Indonesia), The Cool Company (Thailand), PT. Indotara Persada (Indonesia), and SAMEMAX Refrigeration Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia).

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets