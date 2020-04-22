Fruit Punnets Market – Applications Insights by 2019 – 2027

Fruit punnets are mainly used in the storage and packaging of fruits that are both safe and economical packaging solution. Fruits are fresh food items that respire and has a short shelf life after it is harvested. This short shelf-life can be very challenging to maintain the quality of the fruit during long transportations. This is exactly why fruit punnets are so vital for the food packaging industry as they help in protecting the freshness and quality of the fruit over longer time period.

Global Fruit Punnets Market – Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments of the global fruit punnets market are listed below:

Infia is the first packaging manufacturer in the world to provide packaging solutions that can provide top quality full color printing direct on the fruit punnets. The company offers high-tech technology for unrivaled customization and promotion of their clients’ logos and brands.

In August 2019, AVI Global Plast Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of a new line of AVI prime egg packs. These packs are created from r-PET films that ensure the product is completely recyclable and is safe for the environment. This package is specifically designed for the transportation of eggs and the punnets have a unique snap lock feature that makes them quite easy to handle and offer better safety to such a fragile food item.

In April 2019, AVI Global Plast announced a new version of fruit punnets for more attractive packaging and transportation of figs for the upcoming season.

Global Fruit Punnets Market – Drivers and Restraints

The fruit punnet is an efficient packaging solution as it not only helps in protecting the fruit while transportation but also helps in maintaining its quality. It also offers excellent visibility of the fruit that helps in attracting the consumers. Such features are thus making fruit punnets more popular in the food packaging industry and thus driving the overall growth of the market. Moreover, significant rise in awareness about healthy diet and eating habits has also helped in pushing the growth of the fruit punnets market across the globe.

