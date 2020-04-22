Glass Drilling Machines Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2027

Glass Drilling Machines Market – Introduction

Glass drilling machines are made to drill holes into toughened or annealed glass. Glass drilling machines can drill various type of shapes and can be used on the boundaries of the glass as well. Some glass drilling machines have a countersink to prevent blowout when drilling.

Glass Drilling Machines Market – Competitive Landscape

Bohle Ltd.

Founded in 1923, Bohle Ltd. has its headquarters in Dukinfield, Cheshire, England. Bohle Ltd. has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing of machinery, tools, and accessories for glass finishing and glass processing. The company has offering their product which consist handling, hardware, glass cutting (automatic and manual), surface protection, glass bonding, and other tools and machines. The company operates from around 15 locations in Germany and internationally. Moreover, in 1996, Bohle Ltd. acquired Manchester-based Berlyne, Bailey & Co.

BENTELER International

BENTELER International of company has experience of over 143 years and is into development, production, and distribution of full range of excellent material, manufacturing and technology in the areas of steel/tube, and automotive. These product are such as grinding machines, drilling machines (glass), washing machines, processing lines, laminating lines, processing center, pre-processing automotive, handling solutions, screen-printing machines, solar module assembly, and mirror coating line, tools. The company is operating in Salzburg, Austria, Europe. The company has over 141 location in around 38 countries all around the world.

BHAMBRA group

Incorporated in 2009, BHAMBRA group is based in Faridabad, Haryana, India. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing of glass bevelling machine, eva lamination, belt grinders, glass drill machine, glass sand blasting machine, glass edge grinding machine, and others. The company import the products or raw material from China and Italy whereas, the company export its product and service to all around the world expect Pakistan.

HHH Tempering Resources, Inc.

Founded in 1999, HHH Tempering Resources, Inc. is into producing and supplying of tempering furnaces and fabrication equipment and its head office is in Coral Springs, Florida, U.S. HHH Tempering Resources, Inc. is also provides consulting, used equipment, tempering furnace parts, and tempering furnace upgrades and refurbishment services to the customers.

Major companies functioning in the global glass drilling machines market includes Baldwin Machine Works, Inc., BENTELER International, BHAMBRA group, Bohle Ltd., Champion Union Glass Technology Co., Ltd., FOREL SPA, HHH Tempering Resources, Inc., Rudi Knopp, Salem Distributing Company, Inc., SIPRO S.r.l., Dezhou Guanlu Machinery Co.,Ltd, FEROPROFIL, Shandong Eworld Machine Co. Ltd., LiSEC (Schraml), and PAL Machinery Ltd Ltd. Key players in the glass drilling machines market are anticipated to observe growing demand for these machines throughout the forecast years as the key players are introducing latest glass drilling machines that are projected to be equipped with advanced technology such as fully automatic machines. Key players are focusing on expansion, acquisition, and collaboration globally as their key strategy to increase market share.

Glass Drilling Machines Market – Dynamics

Increasing Awareness about the Glass Drilling Machine

The increasing middle-class population of across the globe especially in emerging countries, rising demand for sustainable construction, and high disposable income are driving the growth of the glass drilling machines market all across the world. Moreover, another factor is the tightly populated areas of the region (Asia Pacific) that require enhanced infrastructure facilities. Furthermore, enlargements in terms of energy synthesis coupled with higher technologies promoting recyclability and sustainability are expected to influence the growing demand for of the glass drilling machines market positively during the forecast year.