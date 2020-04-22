Graph Analytics Market To 2027 Precise Analysis On Business Overview, Product Scope

Global Graph Analytics Market: Overview

Graph analytics is an emerging and interesting new area for analytics workloads and it is also known as network analysis. Its ability to be utilized for the purpose of social network influencer analysis has generated ample growth opportunities for the graph analytics market. Marketing managers are particularly interested in the identification of social network influencers as they are potential targets for social media marketing campaigns. Connecting with influencers could set off chain reactions amongst the social network communities and trigger sale of services and products.

The global graph analytics market is likely to expand at a robust growth rate and reach prominence through 2027. Rising demand for analysis of low-latency queries coupled with ability to disclose real time data relationship between data.

Based on six different parameters, the global graph analytics market has been divided to offer a detailed view of the market. These parameters are vertical, organization size, component, application, deployment mode, and region.

Global Graph Analytics Market: Notable Developments

One of the recent market developments that characterize the course of the global Graph Analytics market is as mentioned below:

In September 2019, Amazon Web Services made an announcement of its new feature-rich Amazon QuickSight. These new features send email alerts over anomalies, comprise Word Cloud chart types for better representation of categorical fields, and enable better organization of assets.

In May 2019, Microsoft Corporation announced Updation of Microsoft Graph. It is a service that blends business data of customers with analytics data from the Microsoft Graph.

The global graph analytics market comprise the below-mentioned companies:

Microsoft Corporation

Lynx Analytics

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Dataiku

DataStax, Inc.

Global Graph Analytics Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, opportunities, and restraints characterize global graph analytics market over the review period, from 2019 to 2027.

High Demand for Low-latency Queries Propel Growth of the Market

The global graph analytics market is estimated to be driven by the rising demand for analysis of low-latency queries and augmented integration of advanced technologies like Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Furthermore, ability of the graph analytics to reveal relationships between the data in real time or near real time is likely to work in favor of the global graph analytics market.

Graph analytics has gained popularity, particularly amongst the marketers, and has become a mainstream technology in various enterprises for data management. In addition, it finds extensive use in many verticals. In comparison with other analytical solutions for relational databases, the graph analytics technology provides many benefits to overcome various challenges of complex and large data. It assists in the processing of set of complicated where relational databases are unable to traverse efficiently between relationships.

On the other hand, a shortage of technical skills could obstruct the expansion of the global graph analytics market.

Global Graph Analytics Market: Geographical Analysis

In the global graph analytics market, North America is likely to account for a large chunk of the market share over the tenure of forecast. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to augmented use of big data technology. In addition, increasing investment by several companies tin real-time analytics and huge amount of data across several verticals are forecasted to support market growth.

Asia Pacific is another rapidly growing region of the market over the tenure of forecast. Such high rate of growth is mostly due to increased urge of the organizations to curtail flow of wrongful capital, which threatens security of customer. Graph analytics is capable to identifying pattern of transactions when applied to history of transactions, as professionals across various verticals are opting for this technology increasingly.

