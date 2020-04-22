Hair Care Market to Worth $105.3 Bn USD by 2024

The array of products for hair health and care for population of all ages has been constantly expanding. Both developing as well as developed countries have seen extensive research and development activities pertaining to formulation and mode of action of hair care products. Regional and global players are leveraging the potential of hair cosmetics to establish a steady stronghold in the hair care market. Key vendors and cosmetics manufacturers are locked in intense competition based on difference in pricing strategies and product portfolio. Top players are constantly expanding their scientific knowledge on hair cosmetics.

Recent trends in the hair care market point towards forces of consolidation gathering strength. Analysts at Transparency Market Research foresee a significant barrier of entry for newcomers on account of the shares being consolidated. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are L’Oreal S.A., Unilever plc, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Revlon Inc., and Avon Products Inc.

The global hair care market stood at a whopping US$81.3 bn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$105.3 bn by 2024-end, representing a CAGR of 3% during 2016–2024. Constantly evolving science of hair care products has helped cosmetic manufacturers cater to the consumers’ needs in new geographies.

Among the various types of products in the hair care market, shampoos have attracted marked attention of cosmetic and personal care industry. In 2015, the segment held more than 30.0% share in the global hair care market. The growth in the segment has been fueled by relentless efforts of cosmetic and FMCG companies on unveiling innovative products. Meanwhile, hair color products have witnessed profuse demands among older adults. The growth in the segment may be rapid, thus leading to hair color products garner substantially high share in the global hair color market by 2024-end.

International Brands Gather Steam among Consumers in Asia Pacific

Among the various key regions, Asia Pacific is witnessing abundant prospects over the past few years. Demographics in the region have been attracted by inroads made by international brands. Economies of India and China have seen a proliferation of hair care products targeted toward male populations. Further, rise in discretionary spending on esthetic procedures for hair care is reinforcing copious demands in Asia Pacific, making the region to play a crucial role in the growth dynamics of the global hair care market.

