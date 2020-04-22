Head Protection Equipment Market is to be Touch US$ 6,841.3 Mn by 2026

A growing number of companies are increasingly focusing on workplace safety and health. Hence, adoption of various personal protection equipment along with a focus on workers safety training program is also increasing. Companies involved in mining, construction, oil & gas and other activities are focusing on adopting advanced head protection equipment to minimize head injuries. Moreover, stringent regulations in various countries are also enforcing the use of safety helmets across different sectors.

With advancement in technologies, most of the companies have started moving towards adopting sensors and connectivity to yield benefits, not only through the data obtained but also by providing safety and cost saving through preventing accidents. Hence, manufacturers have also started producing head protection equipment equipped with sensors and other technologies that can measure and provide data and at the same time provide protection to the individual, thereby avoiding tragic situations.

The report also provides a profile of key players in the global head protection equipment market such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., MSA, Uvex Group, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Centurion Safety EU, Pinnacle Protection Enterprises, Cintas Corporation, and Bullard.

Global Head Protection Equipment Market to Witness Moderate Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

As per the latest report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global head protection equipment market is expected to witness moderate growth, expanding at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2026. The market is also estimated to bring in US$ 6,841.3 million revenue by the end of 2026.

The global head protection equipment market is segmented into product type, sales channel, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market includes class A helmet, class B helmet, and class C helmet. Among these, class B helmet is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. Based on sales channel, the segmentation includes distributors and direct (B2B) sales. Head protection equipment sales through direct (B2B) sales is expected to be highest during the forecast period 2017-2026.

