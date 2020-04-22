Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Growth and Innovation by Top Worldwide Players- NLP Technologies, NEC Corporation, Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dolbey Systems | Business Opportunity During 2019-2025

Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Research Report 2019 features provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP). The study avails you with market characteristics, size, future growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market.

The ability of artificial intelligence and computer sciences to interpret natural human languages has largely benefitted the healthcare industry. The use of deep learning and analytic tools to interpret medical data and improve clinical decision making has given an impetus to the growth of the global healthcare NLP market. Furthermore, the engagement of patients in the treatment process has also increased with the deployment of natural language processing within healthcare. Hence, it is safe to estimate that the demand within the global healthcare NLP market would increase alongside the rising use of clinical informatics in healthcare.

The vast number of medical concepts that need to be dealt with while deploying natural language processing in healthcare is a huge challenge to market growth. Even a slight error in processing of clinical data can have severe consequences for the healthcare industry. This is one of the major reasons behind the steady adoption of natural language processing within healthcare. Nevertheless, the rapidly advancing healthcare industry is expected to find pragmatic solutions to deal with the problem of vastly unorganized medical data.

No. of Pages: 92 & Key Players: 12

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• NLP Technologies.

• NEC Corporation

• Apple, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Dolbey Systems

• IBM Corporation

• NetBase Solutions, Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Verint Systems, Inc.

• eContext

• Linguamatics Ltd.

• Artificial Solutions

• …

This report also provide Healthcare NLP market forecast data, according the history of this industry, the future of the industry faces what situation, growth or decline, the price trend, Healthcare NLP industry size trend, segment market trend will also be provided in the forecast chapter. The Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report provides insights on the following:

• Product Development/Innovation: Product portfolios of the top players in the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) products across geographies.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, recent developments, and investments in the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Machine Translation

• Information Extraction

• Automatic Summarization

• Text and Voice Processing

Market segment by Application, split into

• Hospital

• Clinic

• Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Production by Regions

5 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

