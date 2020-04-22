High Bay Lighting Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2023

High bay lighting technology offers effective and efficient illumination of indoor spaces such as factories, warehouses, among several others. The increasing awareness of achieving energy efficiency in industrial and commercial operations has resulted in market development for such technology.

High bay lights are lighting products intended to be used in industrial and commercial areas with ceiling heights of fifteen feet or more. Presently the warehouses, factories, storage facilities among others are lit by high wattage fixtures which consume lot of energy. High bay lights are designed using various lighting technologies such as Light-emitting diode (LED), fluorescent lamps, high intensity discharge lights, and induction lights among several others. Inclusion of such technologies in making high bay lights help in cutting energy consumption. The high intensity discharge lamps use pressurized arc discharge to produce lights. Induction devices are electrode-less lamps that use magnetic induction technology to illuminate. Such lighting products illuminate areas from far afield and reduce glare and contrast.

The advantages of using high bay lighting devices serve to be the key drivers for their market development. The energy saving capability of such devices results in minimizing the electricity bills. The energy deficient nations are going for demand side management program to optimize their energy efficiency. Hence, usage of such lights in commercial and industrial appliances helps significantly to achieve demand side management. Financial benefits such as low operational costs of such devices and short payback period tend to drive up the demand for such lights. The advancement in technology of such lights by incorporating networked communications, sensors, and several others enhance their reduction in energy consumption and functionality. In addition using of such lights ensures safety in hazardous environment. The factor intervening in the market growth of high bay lighting technology is its high upfront cost.

The rising energy prices and the importance of optimizing energy efficiency contribute to high bay lighting market development. The North America followed by Asia pacific is expected to occupy major share in the global high bay lighting market due to improved infrastructural developments occurring in such regions. In addition growth in manufacturing facilities in China and India is also assumed to result in progression of such lighting market in Asia Pacific region. Europe’s slow recovery from economic recession is likely to offer gradual development of high bay lighting market. In rest of the world the high bay lighting market is estimated to experience advancement due to upcoming commercial buildings such as shopping malls.

The high bay lighting market segmentation is done on end product types basis. Such lights are designed to suite various uses, facility sizes, management structures and numerous other criteria. The important end-user segments for such technology market include sport facilities, industries, warehouses such as commercial and retail warehouse, garages, and transportation lightings. In sports facilities LED fixtures are used to meet the challenges of large spaces, changing light usage patterns to support the athletic activities.

Bright lighting devices with low power requirement are preferred in manufacturing facilities to sustain the complex manufacturing operations. The lighting devices which guarantee clean and controllable light levels are apt option for transportation facilities. With right amount of light illuminating the critical work areas such facilities can move safely.

Some of the key players in high bay lighting market are Cree, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Digital Lumens, Inc.