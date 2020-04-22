High Performance Tactical Equipment Market To 2025 Segments, Opportunity, Growth And Forecast By End-Use Industry

High performance tactical equipment refers to the footwear covers, protective body armor, helmets and gloves used by military people. In addition, the purpose of high performance tactical equipment is to protect military personnel from biological and chemical threats from their allocated missions.

Based on product types, the high performance tactical equipment market is segmented into gloves, body armor, boots, knives, helmets, eyewear and others. Among various product types, in 2016, the body armor segment dominated the high performance tactical equipment market and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increasing role of ground troops is the major factor boosting the market for the high performance tactical equipment during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on application, the high performance tactical equipment market is segmented into airborne, ground, naval and others. Among various applications, in 2016, the ground segment dominated the high performance tactical equipmentmarketfollowed by navyand expected to be the same during the forecastperiod of 2017 – 2025. Rapidly modernization of military equipment such as combat helmets, lightweight under suits and advanced night vision among others is seeking to drive the demand of high performance tactical equipmentmarket, globally during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Rapidly evolving battlefield scenarios, technological innovations and focus on effectiveness of the equipment are some of the factors which is supporting the demand of high performance tactical equipment market globally during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

By geography, the high performance tactical equipmentmarket has been classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America holds the largest market share in the high performance tactical equipment followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. However, in 2025 Asia Pacific will be the largest market for high performance tactical equipment market followed by North America. The APAC region is also estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In 2016, China is anticipated to be the major market for Asia Pacific high performance tactical equipment market and expected to the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. China held the largest share for the high performance tactical equipment market in Asia Pacific in 2015.

It is also expected to experience healthy growth in the coming years. Rising research and development activities started by different top organizations such as BAE Systems, Du Pont and DSM Dyneema among others is acting as a driving factor of the high performance tactical equipmentmarket. The market for high performance tactical equipment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to modernization of military for enhancing tactical operations and border security. In 2016, the U.S. is the key market for the high performance tactical equipment, globally. Increasing involvement in the overseas mission is one of the major factor driving the market for high performance tactical equipment in the U.S. during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. In addition, incentives taken by the U.S. government in building better high performance tactical equipment systems is the other factor boosting the market for the high performance tactical equipmentduring the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Some of the major players in the high performance tactical equipment market include are 3M Ceradyne (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), DSM Dyneema (United States), Du Pont (United States) and Honeywell Advanced Fibres and Composites (United States). These key players are targeting the emerging economies and are applying several methods to increase their market share. In addition, some of the other major players ArmorWorks (United States), Armorsource (United States),Revision Military Inc. (United States), Gentex Corporation (United States) and Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc. (United States)among others.