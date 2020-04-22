Home Care Beds Market Research Report, Size and Status 2027

Home care beds are designed with supporting pumps, compressors, and specialty mattresses and are used to support medically challenged patients at home. These beds are specially designed for people suffering from spinal cord injuries, neuromuscular disease, pediatric and chronic conditions, degenerative diseases, and others. The beds have proven to be highly beneficial for patients, providing them the convenience of interaction even in their unwell state. Moreover, to make these beds convenient for the patient’s use, they can be controlled through remotes. This gives better efficiency and leads to higher adoption of these beds at home. These products are widely available for patients in different sizes.

Home care beds have numerous benefits that result in an increased market for the product. These beds support the patient’s ability to be independent, thus improving their quality of life and of their family members as well. Along with their hospital utilization, these beds are extensively used for home purposes, leading to avoidance of hospital expenses; this also helps in providing the patients a better environment. The beds are equipped with electrical height adjustments and back section adjustment option.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes, stroke, and cancer is resulting in rising number of patients admitted to hospitals, thereby creating space constraint in the hospitals. This has resulted in rising use of medical/home care beds for residential purposes. All these factors contribute to the rising market for home care beds globally. However, high cost of these beds is a factor that restrains consumers from buying them. Home care beds are considered as costly and are often unaffordable. This is considered a restraining factor for the market.

The global home care beds market can be segmented based on type, application, usage, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the home care beds market can be classified into electric beds, semi-electric beds, and manual beds. On the basis of application, the home care beds market is classified as intensive care and non-intensive care. The usage segment can be divided into acute care, long-term care, psychiatric and bariatric care, and others. The distribution channel segment can be divided into online and offline segment. The offline segment is further categorized as specialty stores, sports goods shops, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Based on region, the global home care beds market can be divided into South America (Brazil), Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany).

Some of the key players operating in the global home care beds market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Merivaara Corp., Linet Spol. S.R.O., Lojer Group, Amico Corporation, Getinge AB, and Stryker Corporation. Various technological advancements in terms of safety of home care beds are enabling major players in the industry to upgrade their product portfolio to meet the regulatory requirements. Furthermore, players in North America and Europe, which see high demand for home care beds, are working continuously to maintain their position and the brand value in the market. Europe is projected to hold major share in terms of revenue in the home care beds market. Additionally, the home care beds market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth rate due to a rise in awareness about health benefits of the product, ultimately promoting the home care beds market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

