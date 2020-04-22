HSE Consulting And Training Services Market To 2027 Analysis By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends

It is mandatory for every organization to conduct training and consulting services for employees. Hence, companies are focusing on adopting HSE training and consulting services. The services focus on training related to health, safety, and environment. Companies in HSE consulting and training services market offer different types of services such as risk assessment/management, accident reporting, contract management, process mapping, incident investigation & claims management, occupational health services, and industrial hygiene services.

A health safety and environment training program is used to help employees from workplace threats before they are injured. These programs are effective in reducing fatalities, injuries, and illnesses. Several workspaces have already adopted these programs, for example, Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) cooperative programs. The health administration department of company is focusing on providing health and safety training services to reduce the number of workplace injuries. This leads to higher productivity and quality, greater employee satisfaction, and reduced costs.

The global HSE consulting and training services market has been segmented based on services, service type, industry, and geography. Based on services, the HSE consulting and training services market has been classified into training and consulting. In terms of service type, the HSE consulting and training services has been divided into risk assessment/management, accident reporting, hazard analysis management, contract management, process mapping, incident investigation & claims management, program development & audits, industrial hygiene, occupational health services, and others (laboratory services etc.).

Industrial hygiene service type has been further sub-segmented into exposure monitoring, noise dosimetry and area monitoring, asbestos surveying, chemical hazard sampling, air quality assessments, environmental site assessments, and others (ventilation assessment etc.). The environmental site assessment segment has been further split into due diligence and subsurface investigations. The occupational health services segment has been sub-segmented into process standardization (posture, lifting etc.), medical data analysis, violence and harassment risk assessment, emergency response assessment, and ergonomic consulting. Among all these services, industrial hygiene and occupational health services segments are projected to account for notable share of the HSE consulting and training services market by the end of 2019. Occupational health service includes evaluation of workplaces and worker’s risk of developing injuries or diseases.

North America is estimated to account for a notable share of the global HSE consulting and training services market by the end of 2019. The U.S. accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, in North America. Organizations in developed countries such as the U.S., especially in the oil & gas industry, are investing heavily for safety of their workers. Still, there exists an opportunity for various small- and medium-sized organizations in developing countries to invest in HSE consulting and training services.

North America and Europe are the most attractive regions in the HSE consulting and training services market. In North America, the U.S. is the most active user of these services and in Europe, the U.K is the most active user. The HSE consulting and training services market is also expected to grow in other regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the HSE consulting and training services market report include Bureau Veritas SA, RPS Group PLC, WHA Services, STS Consulting Services, LLC, STE Group, HSE Consulting, World Star HSE, Sigma-HSE Ltd., IRESC, and ESIS, Inc. (ESIS).

