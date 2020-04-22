Industrial Boiler Control Systems Market Detailed Analysis and Demand | 2027

Global Industrial Boiler Control Systems Market: Introduction

Industrial boiler control systems are frequently upgraded with new and advanced technologies and development of software in order to improve their functioning and productivity

are frequently upgraded with new and advanced technologies and development of software in order to improve their functioning and productivity Incorporation of automation in industrial boiler plants helps in observing, maintaining, and controlling the functionality of the plant from a remote location

Most boilers are not operated at their full capacity in a multi-boiler facility, due to various factors such as peak demand, load variations, and redundancies such as breakdowns

The productivity of a boiler lowers when it functions at part load, owing to diminished combustion efficiency, radiation losses, and frequent burner trips resulting in boiler shutdowns

Boilers consume a lot of energy. Thus, loss of efficiency of boilers can be unprofitable for a company. This factor has prompted companies to operate a base number of boilers at peak load in a multi-boiler facility.

This can be accomplished by utilizing a sequence control system that would ensure boilers are fired in a controlled manner by averting regular over firing.

Global Industrial Boiler Control Systems Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for boiler sequence control systems acts as a driving factor for the global industrial boiler control systems market

Moreover, increasing demand for online control of industrial boilers for energy management is expected to drive the global market in the next few years

In addition, growing popularity of burner management systems (BMSs) has boosted the global industrial boiler control systems market

However, rising demand for natural gas and renewable energy acts as a key factor restraining the global industrial boiler control systems market

Global Industrial Boiler Control Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global industrial boiler control systems market can be divided into control elements and communication

The control elements segment accounted for a leading share of the global industrial boiler control systems market in 2018. The segment is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Industrial Boiler Control Systems

In terms of region, the global industrial boiler control systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global market for industrial boiler control systems from 2019 to 2027, followed by EMEA and North America

Rapid growth of the industrial sector in developing economies of Asia Pacific, such as China and India, has boosted the market in the region

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global industrial boiler control systems market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Woodward, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets