Infrastructure Solutions Market to Observe Strong Development by 2023

Infrastructure solutions help business organizations in smoothly and efficiently executing their business operations. These solutions integrate various departments such as manufacturing, finance, human resources and other valuable assets of the company thereby maximizing the throughput of the business. Such solutions are an integral part of any business organization that cost-effectively meets the demands of clients for the launch of new services. These solutions offer increased ability to these organizations to handle increased number of client transactions by simplifying the infrastructure and making workloads independent of hardware resources.

On the basis of solutions offered, the infrastructure solutions market is segmented into data backup and recovery, desktop and IT support, software development and cloud computing among others. On the basis of services offered, the market is segmented into security integration, data center networking integration, storage integration, server integration and cloud architecture among others. On the basis of deployment type, the infrastructure solutions market is segmented into hosted and on-premise deployment. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of industry verticals, infrastructure solutions market is segmented into IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, government, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail, aerospace and defense and Banking, Financial Services and Institution (BFSI).

The increasing number of business organizations across the globe looking to invest in efficient infrastructure management solutions is the prime factor fuelling the growth of infrastructure solutions market. The infrastructure solutions market demand is majorly contributed by the North American region due to the presence of large number of players offering customized infrastructure solutions. Infrastructure solutions enable efficient management of processes, equipment and data that enhances the overall effectiveness of such business organizations. It also adheres to the required standards and quickly adapts to the changing environments. This leads to an increased competition between the vendors to offer customized solutions depending upon the needs of the client.

Therefore, the deployment of infrastructure solutions by companies is justified, thereby adding to the market growth. The increasing adoption of cloud computing and big data is another factor fuelling the growth of infrastructure solutions market. The increasing trend of such adoption, demands efficient management of work processes and resources that further support the deployment of infrastructure solutions. Further, with the rising use of intelligent devices, tremendous growth for the infrastructure solutions market is foreseen in near term. However, safeguarding the data and maintaining privacy and data security, especially in the case of cloud computing, demands huge investment. This makes the use of technologies vulnerable to security attacks. Also, implementing efficient infrastructure solutions consumes lot of time. These factors restrain the growth of infrastructure solutions market.

The prominent players in infrastructure solutions market are introducing solutions with innovative features that help them in overcoming limitations in the existing product portfolio. For instance, VMware, Inc. (U.S.), on June 4, 2014, launched Horizon 6 that delivers published desktops and applications on individual platforms. This solution is customized as per the current needs of Indian business enterprises. Some of the other prominent players in the market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Intuit Inc. (U.S.), CA, Inc. (U.S.), Amadeus IT Group SA (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.) and International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.).