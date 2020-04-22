Injectable Drug Delivery Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2025

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Snapshot

The provision of maximum and quickest form of bioavailability of the administered drug continues to remain one of the key factors why injectable drug delivery continues to remain one of the most popular ways of administering drugs in patients across the globe. The market has witnessed vast developments in the past few years in terms of injection devices available to deliver the latest generations of drugs. Evolving from the largely mechanical devices that functioned merely to deliver the drug into the body of the early times, the present-day injectable drug delivery devices work as more efficient interfaces between the medicine and the drug. The new-age devices offer a number of functions and features that improve the safety, efficacy, usability, and compliance of the drug delivery procedure.

However, one central drawback associated with injectable drug delivery devices—the fact that these devices are unable to deliver the required drug just to the targeted site to organ and not throughout the entire body—continues to be a key area of research and development. A number of companies have put in vast resources into R&D activities aimed at making injectable drug delivery more effective and a number of new companies are foraying this field of research. Thus the market is expected to witness a rise in better products.

The report offers key insights about the present growth dynamics of the market along with a detailed analysis of the factors affecting the growth of this market. The leading companies dealing in this vertical, coupled with their major contributions in this market, have also been mentioned in the study. Furthermore, an elaborate study on the chief opportunities, trends, and risk factors in the global injectable drug delivery market forms an integral part of the report.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Overview

Injectable drug delivery is the process of administering drugs into a patient’s body through injection-based delivery devices. It allows maximum bioavailability at a rapid transportation of the pharmaceutical drug as it bypasses the first pass metabolism. Thus, it is considered to be one of the most effective routes of administration. Some of the common routes for this type of drug delivery are intramuscular, intravenous, intracardiac, intraarterial, intradermal, subcutaneous, intrathecal, and intraperitoneal. Injectable drug delivery systems find their application in autoimmune diseases, orphan diseases, hormonal disorders, and cancer.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Key Trends

The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is translating into the greater global demand for injectable drug delivery systems. Rapid technological advancements and increasing focus on new product launches are ensuring that the systems being manufactured and marketed are built so as to meet the specific needs of the patients. This, in turn, is working in favor of the growth of the global injectable drug delivery market. Players in the market are also benefitting from the flourishing growth of the biologics market. Moreover, the surging demand for self-injection devices is stoking the growth of the market.

However, the infections associated with needlestick injuries and their growing occurrence are keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential. Furthermore, the uncertainties related to reimbursement scenario are acting as an impediment to the growth of the market.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Market Potential

The development of novel injectable drugs has given the global injectable drug delivery market a major boost. The impact of this driver will be high in the near future with several pharmaceutical giants attempting to widen their pipelines into injectable drugs. For instance, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. in October 2016 announced its association with Gland Pharma Ltd. for marketing and distribution of eight injectable abbreviated new drug applications in the U.S.

In addition, market players are acquiring or forming partnerships with injectable drug manufacturers to maximize their revenue generation. To put this in perspective, in December 2016, Baxter International purchased three manufacturing facilities and a diverse portfolio of 11 approved injectable drugs from Claris Lifesciences.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Region-wise Outlook

The key segments analyzed based on geography are North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America will be a prominent destination for players in the global injectable drug delivery. The wide base of patients suffering from autoimmune disorders and chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the region. The continuous technological advancements and research activities in the field is also providing a competitive edge to the region over other regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to post a noteworthy CAGR during the review period. The increasing partnerships between global participants and local players are providing a significant momentum to the market in the region. The growth of the region can also be attributed to the sizeable investments in research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Emerging countries such as China and India will be at the forefront of growth, owing to the rising healthcare awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Competitive Landscape

Players are allocating substantial funds for research and development activities to introduce innovative drug delivery systems in order to enhance their visibility in the global injectable drug delivery market. Mergers and acquisitions are commonly adopted growth strategies by key market participants to consolidate their presence. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Nordisk A/S, Baxter International, Sanofi, Pfizer, Schott AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and Terumo Corporation.

