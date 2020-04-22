Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market SWOT Analysis and Growth by Top Players- IBM, Aspect Software, AT and T, AVAYA, BCE, Cisco Systems, Convergys Corp, Dialogic Corporation, Enghouse Systems Limited | Forecast 2019-2025

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market Research Report 2019 features key trends and emerging drivers that shaping this Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System industry growth as the study avails you with market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, shares, trend and strategies for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System market.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System is the main equipment for self-service provided by the enterprise. The system adopts a user-oriented voice directory, and completes the corresponding information inquiry and command execution according to the customer’s choice (by telephone keyboard or voice), and controls the computer through the buttons of the telephone.

Using NLP technology, the IVR Systems have been designed to be smarter. On the other hand, IVR analytics plays an essential role in fueling the market growth, as it helps the companies to achieve customer satisfaction by capturing, tracking, and evaluating the entire call experience. IVR Systems address issues such as root cause of common drop-off points and misunderstood menus and prompts, as well as customer reticence in using IVR systems. Once the issues are understood, an organization can make enhancements to its IVR solution, thereby making it easier for customers to use the self-service solution.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• IBM

• Aspect Software

• AT and T

• AVAYA.

• BCE

• Cisco Systems

• Convergys Corp

• Dialogic Corporation

• Enghouse Systems Limited

• Syntellect

• Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories

• Healthcare Technology Systems (HTS)

• …

Segment by Type

• Equipment installed on the customer premises

• Equipment installed in the PSTN (public switched telephone network)

• Application service provider (ASP) / hosted IVR

Segment by Application

• Bank and stock account balances and transfers

• Surveys and polls

• Office call routing

• Call center forwarding

• Simple order entry transactions

• Selective information lookup (movie schedules, etc.)

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market Overview

2 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market Analyses by Application

7 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

