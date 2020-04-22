Isoparaffin Solvents Market : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2026

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Overview

Isoparaffin is an important class of hydrocarbon solvents primarily used for industrial applications. Isoparaffin solvents are used in a wide diversity of applications, such as fluids in metalworking; industrial cleaning products; as solvents for paints and coating, adhesives and sealant; and products for photocopiers. Pure grade isoparaffin solvents are typically produced through distillation and catalytic cracking. Properties typical of these grades can be better solvency, high flash point, low pour point, and excellent safety profiles. As pure grades are increasingly inert, they find use in food contact materials applications. A combination of higher compatibility, increased safety, and low odor properties that isoparaffin solvents possess is key to their rising demand in various industrial applications.

The rising use of isoparaffin solvents in making low-odour paints for the furniture, wood, and building interiors is a key factor driving the isoparaffin solvents market. Isoparaffin solvents are typically produced through the distillation of crude oil during the refinery process. Advantage of better fuel characteristics of isoparaffin solvents over those of paraffin is a key proposition accounting for their thriving demand.

The report offers critical assessment of key growth dynamics, lucrative avenues, and prevailing end-use demand trends that shape the contours of the global isoparaffin solvents market.

Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising demand for better synthetic solvents is a key factor driving the isoparaffin solvents market. The global isoparaffin solvents market is garnering constant substantial gains from rapid strides in oil production and exploration industries in various parts of the world. The growing demand for isoparaffin solvents in various industrial sectors in developing and developed regions is also bolstering the growth of the isoparaffin solvents market. In the industrial sector, widespread demand for these solvents is contributed by industrial cleaning and metalworking applications. Rising use of isoparaffinic petroleum hydrocarbons for inks for food contact materials is also propelling the uptake of isoparaffin solvents in the food industry.

The global isoparaffin solvents market is expected to gain substantial revenues from their rising demand for polymerization. Rapid strides made by the petro-chemicals and automotive industries will fuel the rapid expansion of the market. However, over the past few years, the consumption of isoparaffin solvents has dampened to an extent, owing to their higher cost than that of paraffin components. In recent years, vendors are increasingly looking to offer high-value solvents and meet the current customization product portfolio needs. This is likely to create new avenues in the isoparaffin solvents market.

