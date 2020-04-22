MAITAKE MUSHROOM EXTRACT MARKET IS GROWING RAPIDLY AND THUS RISING DEMAND OF HIGH-QUALITY 2017 – 2025

Maitake mushroom is an edible wild mushroom known as dancing mushroom in Japan. Maitake mushroom is famous in countries of Asia such as China, Japan and others as a healthy food product. Maitake mushroom extract is called as maitake D-fraction and commonly sold as a supplement. Maitake mushroom extract is available in forms such as liquid, capsule and powder. Maitake mushroom extract have medicinal properties which helps in boosting immune system, reduces blood pressure, chemotherapy control etc. Maitake mushroom extract is used in foods such as salads, pizza, soups, fast foods etc in order to enhance the health benefits of the food product. As a result of increasing use of maitake mushroom extract in medicine and pharmaceuticals is supporting its growth in global market. Maitake mushroom extract may cause some side effects on people suffering from diabetes, low blood pressure, pregnant women etc.

Market Segmentation: Maitake mushroom Extract

The maitake mushroom extract market is segmented on the basis of forms of supplement such as tablet, capsule, liquid, powder etc. Maitake mushroom extract is commonly sold in powder and freeze dried capsule forms. As a result of increasing consumption of dietary supplements for betterment of the health, maitake mushroom extract is gaining demand for its use in global pharmaceutical industry in powder and liquid forms.

The maitake mushroom extract market is segmented on the basis of nature as organic and inorganic. Increasing awareness of use of organic products in daily consumption is leading the organic maitake mushroom extract market. Use of organic maitake mushroom extract powder in medicines and cosmetics is expected to driving the market growth in during forecast period.

The maitake mushroom extract market is segmented on the basis of application in food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. In food industry, maitake mushroom extract can be used as an ingredient in food product or can be consumed along with daily diet. In cosmetic industry, maitake mushroom extract is used in the form of cream, powder etc. for treating skin diseases. In pharmaceutical industry, maitake mushroom extract is used in preparing medicines for treating health issues.

Global Maitake mushroom extract Market: Regional Outlook

Maitake mushroom is native to North America, Japan and Europe. In North America, maitake mushroom is available in northeastern region of the U.S. Japan is the major producer of maitake mushrooms globally. Maitake mushroom is popular in the Asian countries in such as China for its medicinal properties.

Global Maitake mushroom extract Market: Drivers and Trends

Maitake mushroom extract demand is increasing due to its health beneficial properties. Use of maitake mushroom extract in food products such as salads, soups, pizza etc. is driving the growth of the market in food industry. Maitake mushroom extract have medicinal properties which treats diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, supports in chemotherapy, helps in cancer as well as HIV treatment which is expected to drive the growth of maitake mushroom extract in pharmaceutical industry.

Maitake mushroom extract have multiple side effects such as it can lowers blood pressure therefore not advised for consumers having low blood pressure problems. Maitake mushroom extract might lower the blood sugar levels affecting the health of the consumer. Intake of maitake mushrooms may increase insulin sensitivity increasing the insulin levels in the blood. All of these factors may restrain market growth the near future.

Some of the key players operating across the value chain of the global maitake mushroom extract market include Nammex (North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts), Solgar Inc., Mushroom Wisdom, Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., New Roots Herbal Inc., Na’vi Organics Ltd., Brain Forza Dietary Supplements LLC, Mushroom Science etc.

