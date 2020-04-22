Mobile Cloud Music Services Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2023

Mobile cloud music services have brought a significant change in the music distribution and consumption process across the world. Unlike traditional music compact disks (CDs) and tapes, mobile cloud music services offer access to audio content over the internet. Numerous portals offer access to music files throughout the day on an on-demand basis. Consumers can gain access and listen to the music stored over the cloud through various mobile electronic devices including smart phones, tablets and other dedicated music players. With the use of mobile cloud music services, consumers do not need to buy and store songs on their devices. Music listeners can simply pay a nominal fee to gain access to their favorite songs and listen to them whenever they want. Thereby, mobile cloud music services have eliminated the issues pertaining to limited storage capacity and the need to preload electronic devices with songs.

In addition, music listeners can upload their audio content over the cloud to securely store and access it whenever required. Thereby, mobile cloud music services have offered a convenient platform for various music composers and producers to make their audio content available to a large number of consumers. Mobile cloud music services have eliminated to requirement of physical distribution channels and hence have reduced the time required to market their audio content. In addition, such cloud services have enabled consumers to store, maintain, streamline and sync their music preferences over various electronic devices.

One of the major factors driving the growth of mobile cloud music market is the increasing penetration of smart phones. Rising number of smart phone users have led to higher adoption of the mobile cloud music services. In addition, with technological advancements including 3G and 4G networks, consumers can gain high speed access to their audio content over the cloud. Another factor driving the mobile cloud music services market is higher availability, accessibility and convenience offered by such cloud services. Consumers can access and listen to their favorite songs without buying expensive media players and audio disks. These factors have led to increasing number of mobile cloud music service users across the world. Moreover, mobile cloud music services have enabled music producers to curtail the losses caused due to illegal downloads and piracy of audio content.

With cheap access to high quality audio content, illegal selling and sharing of audio content can be expected to reduce. Despite its immense benefits, the mobile cloud music services market faces a few restraints due to factors such as limited smart phone battery life and high speed internet requirements. Such factors pose a major restraint to the growth of mobile cloud music services market.

With increasing opportunities including social networking, offline playback and cross platform access, the mobile cloud music services market has been lucrative in recent years. In addition, with reducing prices of cell phone and internet access, the mobile cloud music services is expected to experience growth across the world. Some of the key players in the mobile cloud music market include Apple, Inc., Spotify Ltd., Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., MOG, Inc., Rhapsody International, Inc., Sony Network Entertainment International LLC., KKBOX, Inc., Catch Media, Inc., SugarSync, Inc. and Pandora Media, Inc.