PACS and RIS Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2024

The competitive scenario of the global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) and Radiology Information System (RIS) market is anticipated to appear highly consolidated. In 2015, the key 5 players held around 61% of the entire market. The major players in the market GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers keeps on sustaining its foothold on the global market due to increased product portfolios and product offerings at affordable prices.

The market is, in any case, to a great extent is fragmented in developed nations as a few organizations and compete for the leading position. The situation is probably going to continue as before in the following couple of years too, with obstruction in entry in market staying high for organizations to enter the market in developed nations.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research the global PACS and RIS market is prognosticated to expand at a steady CAGR of 7.0% within the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The market in 2015 was valued around worth of US$2.2 bn and is estimated to soar around worth US$3.9 bn by 2024 end.

Based on product type, the global PACS and RIS market experienced the presence of PACS as the dominant segment as far as revenue is concerned, back in 2015. The increased usage of PACS and the gradual rise in demand all over the orthopedics and cardiology sectors are foreseen to help PACS to sustain its lead in the forthcoming years as well. Geographically, in 2015, the global PACS and RIS market is led by North America region that accounted for a share of round 45%.

The significant increase in efficient medical services to deal with the rising cases of a number of chronic illness and the major increase in the funding by government to support this are the major factors to have supported in growth of North America region in the market in the upcoming years. The PACS section held the prevailing offer in the North America market around the same time, primarily attributable to the immense scope of uses in the fields of oncology and cardiology.

Increased Usage in Radiology to Support Demand in PACS and RIS Market

IT, for example, Radiology Information Systems (RIS) and Picture Archiving and Communications Systems (PACS), is currently being used for different medical applications. Smart usage of the two PACS and RIS applications is conceivable due to its inclination towards the PC condition. PACS is at present the favored strategy for demonstrative picture distribution. Today, PACS isn’t just restricted to radiology applications yet in addition being utilized in the fields of pathology, dermatology, cardiology, ophthalmology, and other telemedicine zones.

The healthcare sector has seen the emergence of digital advancements at a fast pace in the previous couple of years. With more governments activities the tremendous advantages of such a move, advancement in technology are seeing an expanded dimension of reception in the medical industry. In this way the gradual rise in use of PACS and RIS for the more analyzed assessment of the wellbeing of patients is anticipated to rise as an important factor for the market grwoth.