PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2027

Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market – Introduction

Enteric illnesses are intestinal infections triggered by a multitude of bacteria, viruses, and parasites such as such as salmonella, shigella, Giardia lamblia, campylobacter, cryptosporidium, and vibrio cholerae. These enter the body through the mouth or intestinal tract and cause salmonella, shigellosis, giardiasis, campylobacteriosis, cryptosporidiosis, and cholera. Common symptoms of enteric diseases include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, chills, and loss of appetite. Enteric bacteria has been identified as one of the major causative organisms of water and foodborne diseases. Prevalence of hemolytic uremic syndrome and diarrhea (HUS) is increasing rapidly across the world. These are mostly caused by enteric bacterial infections.

Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market – Competition Landscape

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies a broad and diversified line of life science research products, health care products, and analytical chemistry products. The company operates through two key business segments: Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Sciences segment develops a wide range of reagents, different apparatus, and laboratory instruments used in research techniques and food and biopharmaceutical production processes. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls in the diagnostics market. The segment provides these services to clinical laboratories.

bioMérieux SA

Incorporated in 1963, bioMérieux SA is an international leader, which provides solutions to all diagnostic requirements (reagents, instruments, and software) that help in determining the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health. The company offers products for diagnosis of infectious diseases and detection of microorganisms in food products and pharmaceuticals. Its major product segments are microbiology, molecular biology, and immunoassays. bioMérieux SA offers products in two key applications: clinical microbiology and industrial microbiology.

Key players operating in the global PCR-based enteric disease testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vela Diagnostics, CorisBioconcept, Meridian Life Science, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott (ALERE), bioMérieux SA, Trinity Biotech, and DiaSorin Molecular LLC.

Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market – Dynamics

High Morbidity and Rapid Spread of Enteric Bacterial Infection to Propel Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market

Water and foodborne diseases are on the rise globally, especially in underdeveloped and developing nations. The epidemic of E. coli infections in Germany had spread to various parts of the world (more than 10 countries), including the U.S., the U.K., Spain, and France in 2011. Various environmental as well as clinical samples are tested regularly to identify enteric bacterial infection contamination and take preventive measures, especially during epidemics, in order to stop the spread of infections. Thus, rapid increase of water and foodborne enteric bacterial infection is boosting the demand for enteric disease testing globally.

Rise in Demand for Early Disease Diagnosis to Boost Global PCR-based Enteric Disease Testing Market

The global burden of enteric diseases infection can result into serious health care problem and can even cause deaths. Typhoid salmonellosis, one of the enteric diseases, alone accounts for 16 million new cases and approximately 600,000 deaths each year. Early detection of enteric diseases is the only way to stop the spread of the disease . Traditional culture methods are labor intensive and time consuming. Therefore, they are being replaced by tests able to diagnose illnesses rapidly. These include enzyme immunoassay (EIA), PCR-based tests, and dipstick based tests. Increase in demand for rapid diagnostic tests is one of the major factors driving the enteric disease testing market.

