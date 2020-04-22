Pharmaceutical waste is generally produced by the healthcare sector, including hospitals, etc.
In 2018, the global Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
US Ecology
AEG Environmental
BioServ
Cannon Hygiene
Clean Harbors
Cleanaway
Daniels Health
ERC Waste Management
Gamma Waste Services
Go Green Solutions
Hazardous Waste Experts
Healthcare Environmental Group
BioWaste
IDR Environmental Services
Initial
LB Medwaste Services
MED-FLEX
Medical Waste Pros
MedPro
MedSafe Waste
Novus Environmental
PharmWaste Technologies
PHS Wastemanagement
Principal Hygiene
Red Bags
Sharps Compliance
Stericycle
SteriHealth
Triumvirate Environmental
Waste Management
Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Prescription Only Drugs
Over the Counter Medicines
Research and Development Drugs
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical Factories
Hospitals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pharmaceutical Waste Disposal Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
