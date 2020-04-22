Phenylphosphonic Acid Market in Regional Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2026

Phenylphosphonic Acid Market: Overview

Phenylphosphonic acid is an organic phosphorous compound in which phenyl group and phosphorous are directly bonded. This acid is stronger than other carboxylic acids. It is produced in the form of white crystalline powder. Phenylphosphonic acid has superior thermal stability and has two functional groups, namely phenyl and acid groups, which impart excellent surface modifier properties to the acid. Phenylphosphonic acid is highly soluble in solvents such as water, methanol, ethanol, dimethylformamide (DMF), and acetone; however, it is insoluble in toluene, hexane, and carbon tetrachloride. It is toxic in nature and causes skin irritation. The use of phenylphosphonic acid is gaining importance in the field of agriculture and medicine.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phenylphosphonic-acid-market.html

Phenylphosphonic Acid Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the global phenylphosphonic acid market can be segmented into surface modifiers, plastic resin modifiers, flame retardants, dispersants, catalysts, and others, which include pesticide additive used in agricultural applications. It helps in increasing resistance to fungal diseases in pesticides. Phenylphosphonic acid is commonly used as a chain transfer agent in chemical reactions.

Phenylphosphonic acid, when used in agricultural applications, affects plant growth and nitrogen uptake depending on its type, soil, and mode of application of pesticide. The surface modifiers segment leads the phenylphosphonic acid market. The segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand for phenylphosphonic acid is projected to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Request for Full Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57396

Phenylphosphonic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global phenylphosphonic acid market can be divided North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global phenylphosphonic acid market. The phenylphosphonic acid market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for process licensing from downstream industries. North America and Europe are significant consumers of phenylphosphonic acid. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the phenylphosphonic acid market. The phenylphosphonic acid market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.