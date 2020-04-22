Pneumatic Watertight Doors Market Scope, Trends, Forecast 2027

Pneumatic watertight doors market Introduction

Watertight doors can be electrically or pneumatically operated. Pneumatic doors are operated by compressed air filled in the air cylinders. The system is well equipped with a fire safety valve to prevent the door from opening during accidents. A pneumatic watertight door is a special type of door commonly found on ships. These doors help to prevent the entry of water from one compartment to the other. Pneumatic watertight doors are popularly used where the chances of flooding is more. Watertight doors can be classified into three types – Type A, Type B, and Type C.

Type A watertight doors are usually kept open in normal conditions and kept closed in case of emergency. Type B watertight doors are always kept closed and opened only when workers are working in the adjacent compartment. Type C doors are always kept closed except in a situation where the staff passes through the door compartment. International Safety Management Code have laid down certain rules and regulations which need to be adopted by ships to survive in catastrophic situations.

Pneumatic watertight doors have to be closed compulsorily during hazardous situations. These situations may include restricted visibility, when the depth of water is less than three times the draught, high traffic density, and other factors when the condition is dangerous. The testing of pneumatic watertight doors is done using a pressure tank where hydrostatic pressure is applied to the door along with inside pressure to check the worst possible scenario. The pneumatic watertight door is marked clear only in case there is no leakage.

Pneumatic watertight doors market- Competitive Landscape

Winel B.V

The company has wide range of doors, hatches, tank vent check valve systems, platforms and special engineered products. They manufacture four types which are available in a wide range of sizes and with various options to assemble a custom made door such as electro hydraulic operation, fully electric operation, electro hydraulic operation, hand hydraulic operation.

MML Marine

MML Marine are the world’s leading marine door manufacturer and supplier. The areas where these products are used are Shipbuilding, Navy Supply, Oil & Gas and on/offshore Wind Energy. Apart from this, the company provide heavy-duty doors, windows and hatches.

Advanced Pneumatic Marine GmbH

The company provides drive systems and solutions for ship and offshore door systems. Advanced pneumatic marine offers outstanding machine and production quality, flexibility, extensive knowledge.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure herea

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets