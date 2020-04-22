PVC Pipe Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2025

Global PVC Pipe Market: Snapshot

Global PVC Pipe Market: Overview

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a lightweight, flexible, and yet strong plastic. PVC pipe is commonly used in the construction and irrigation industries, and as these two industries touch new peaks with rapid urbanization and increased efforts for proper irrigation, the demand in the global PVC pipe market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on global PVC pipe market has been prepared with a solitary goal to act as an information guide for the audiences such as manufacturers and distributors of PVC pipes, aspiring to help them in making more informed business decisions. The report contains an in-depth analysis of all the elements that are expected to influence the demand for PVC pipe in the near future, and based on that, it estimates the scenario until 2025. The report also profiles a number of key players who are currently operational in the global PVC pipe market, estimating their market shares and analyzing their operating business segments and recent strategic moves.

The global PVC pipe market can be segmented on the basis of product type into chlorinated PVC pipes (CPVC pipes), plasticized PVC pipes, and unplasticized PVC pipes. On the basis of materials, the market can be segmented into PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. By application, the market can be categorized into irrigation, water supply, plumbing, sewer and drain, oil and gas, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and others. Geographically, the report studies the potential of the PVC pipe market in region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global PVC Pipe Market: Trends and Opportunities

Besides the upsurge of the construction and irrigation industries, dedication of the governments in several emerging economies towards improving their rural water management is the primary driver of this market. According to the World Bank, nearly 80% of the population in the rural areas across the world does not have access to drinking water. The report observes that PVC is the third most in-demand plastic commodity after polypropylene and polyethylene. Owing to its benefits such as durability, chemical resistance, recyclability, and low cost, PVC is quickly replacing metal, wood, clay, and concrete in various applications. Currently, PVC pipes are frequently used by the construction industries for building sewer and drain systems as well as water supply. Conversely, carcinogenic property of PVC, coupled with toxicity to the environment, are two the factors that are expected to negatively impact the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global PVC Pipe Market: Regional Outlook

Annually, 37.7 million people in rural parts of India suffer from waterborne diseases, according to a recent survey by the WHO. The government in India has noticed this and is actively working towards improving the water delivery infrastructure. This makes Asia Pacific the most lucrative region for PVC pipe market. The WHO, in 2006, also estimated that only 16% of the sub-Saharan Africa had access to clean drinking water, and is working with local governments to improve infrastructure such as household tap water connection. Consequently, African is another profitable region for the global PVC pipe market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Finolex Industries Ltd, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Egeplast a.s., IPEX Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, JM Eagle Company, Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Royal Building Products, Tessenderlo Group, and Formosa Plastics Group are some of the key players currently operational in the global PVC pipe market. The competition among these players is quite intense, with joint ventures and new product launches are the most frequent strategy adopted by them to gain ground over their competitors.

