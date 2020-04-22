Renewable Energy Propulsion for Marine Vessels Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2025

In marine vessels, propulsion is required to move against natural forces, decelerate stop, and to keep at a standstill position over or under water surface. The primary source of propeller power is the engine, and the amount of power required and revolutions of the propeller depends on the form of the hull of the marine vessel and propeller design.

Marine transportation is an economic and essential substitute of the other transportation modes such as roads, rails, and airways, which are less suitable for bulk international trade. Increase in trade between countries with the water based logistics involving transportation of heavy duty vessels and trade development has created a demand for an efficient marine propulsion system.

In the recent trend the maritime industry is shifting away from diesel and petroleum fuel for propulsion system. Alternate fuel is expected to emerge as a viable option in the multiple sectors, including shipping. Increasing demand for ecofriendly vessels has prompted manufacturers to focus on developing propulsion systems that can utilize alternative fuels. Major players in the marine industry players have increased their contribution toward innovations that adhere to the regional and international regulations on shipping energy and efficiency due to the Paris Agreement and rising concerns about global warming. A shift toward green technology is anticipated to help achieve regulatory and economic incentives and improve energy efficiencies, as the cost of fuel accounts for 25% to 40% of the total operational costs.

The factors which could affect the growth of this market are the design and implementation part of renewable propulsion system. There are technical challenges which are likely to require modifications in the designing and engineering of all renewable propulsion systems. Some factors impacting the design standards are specific power, drivability, emissions, infrastructure support, cost, and energy efficiency of the renewable propulsion systems. Conventional propulsion systems require high energy for marine vessel propulsion, and it is difficult to drive an entire ship only on renewable energy propulsion systems.

Based on marine vessel type, the renewable propulsions for marine vessels market is segregated into passenger cargo ship, bulk carrier, tanker, offshore, and others. The design of propulsion system is based on the type of source used for power generation. For instance, wind generation will change the design on basis of the propeller and lead to a performance challenges while operating under heavy load conditions. The photovoltaic source of power generation offers limited amount of power. Moreover, it has been proved that benefit is available only for auxiliary or the small power requirement only.

Renewable propulsions for marine vessels market can be classified to three types these are wind power, solar power and hybrid propulsion system. The hybrid type propulsions are widely used due to their low emissions, low operational expenditure, and ease of adoption.

In terms on region, the renewable propulsions for marine vessels market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is predicted to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the environmental norms and predominant usage of renewable energy.

Key companies operating in the renewable propulsions for marine vessels are Deltamarin, Eco Marine Power, Wartsila, Norsepower, and Smart Green Shipping Alliance Ltd.

